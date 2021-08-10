6 Times Gigi Hadid proved ain’t nobody like her who can bring the peppiest hues to street style

Anything that’s comfortable and comes with no fuss is the style mood everyone’s crazily after. Going basic is good but committing to a colour play can be quite fun and flattering as well. Whether you have a year-round closet staple or looking for something new in making your out and about time in the city a little too trendy, try accessories and bags that agree to vibe with your outfit.

The more colour the better and we’d go by this rule with the American model Gigi Hadid’s street style book. Whether she’s out for a morning stroll with her baby girl or to run an errand, she always keeps it super mod. Time to see it for yourself! Crazy for crochet? We’re gaga over anything vibrant. The coolest mommy in town donned teal biker shorts and teamed it with a white tee that was folded at the hemline. To quirk it up, she wore Etro’s crochet bucket hat, cream-hued sling bag, white-framed sunglasses, brown furry clogs and a gold necklace.

Ready to play up a green graphic tee? Here’s how Gigi owned the look with orangish-red bell-bottom pants, stacked beaded necklaces, green-hued sunnies, simple earrings, and a yellow shoulder bag from JW PEI.

Tired of wearing your shirt the low-key way? Here’s how to add a mini twist. Layer it over a printed tucked-in sleeveless tee as Gigi did with her pink-striped full-sleeved shirt and a floral number. Club with your go-to jeans and ankle-length boots. Aviators and a matching pink mask will earn you an A plus for sure!

Did someone say you can’t wear yellow past summer? Here’s how to prove them wrong with this happy hue. Gigi is strong on crochet love and here’s how she proved it right again. She opted for a yellow polo top with floral embroidery and slightly contrasting trousers. Her brown sunglasses and white flats finished the look.

The sporty staple we’d all love to add to our closet at the earliest. Also, here’s a notable lesson on double layering and going pink. Wear your dual-toned hoodie with a sleeveless denim vest and grey sweats. Grab pink socks, brown combat boots, a pouch bag, aviators, and a blue mask.

A day out in the park or at the gym, make it too pretty to forget. Gigi wore an Amiss Conception tracksuit that entailed a polo sweater and sweatpants combo. Her blush pink Prada bucket, and hot pink kicks, remain the show-stealers. With white-framed sunglasses, neck accessories and a face mask helped to nail her OOTD.

