6 Times Janhvi Kapoor inspired Gen-Z girls to wear a saree

A saree is a symbol of eternal grace and femininity and is a constant in every wedding season.

Janhvi Kapoor has made us drool over her airport looks as well as her red carpet looks. The Gen-Z girl has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste. The actress has also managed to give us major bridesmaid wear goals with her sarees. Although lehengas are much in the rage right now, wearing a saree in your own modern way can really make an unforgettable impact. As a bridesmaid, your first duty is to ensure that you do not steal the limelight away from the bride, but at the same time you also need to look stylish. A saree is the perfect bridesmaid outfit that will set you apart from the bride and also make heads turn in your direction! So take tips from the very fashionable Janhvi Kapoor on how to drape a saree and look phenomenal than ever before.

Can anyone ever go wrong with yellow? I don’t think so. Janhvi Kapoor managed to set the internet on fire with her alluring ethnic look. Adorned in a vibrant yellow satin saree by Manish Malhotra, the actress looked like a happy ray of sunshine. The saree featured intricate zari work on the border and the blouse was decked in more intricate thread work, featuring elbow-length sleeves, a plunging back and scooped neckline. She accessoried the number with simple gold pearl drop earrings.

If you think that the perfect bridesmaid outfit does not exist then Janhvi Kapoor is here to prove you wrong with this bold red saree by Manish Malhotra. She definitely took the spotlight with the fiery hue and sultry blouse. The saree featured intricate embroidery and sequin work, and the sleeveless blouse came with a plunging neckline and skinny beaded straps along its back. The Dostana 2 actress really took the concept of ‘less is more’ seriously and ditched any kind of jewellery with this outfit.

Janhvi looked like a personification of grace and beauty as she grabbed our attention with her dazzling pink saree by Arpita Mehta. The saree was adorned in an intricate embroidered border throughout the hem that bore contrasting orange details. She paired the flawless number with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse that featured seashells along the side. The Dhadak actress accessorised the simple yet elegant saree with a golden maang tikka and a set of golden bangles that completed the look.

This sequinned Manish Malhotra saree is definitely on the top of our list! Janhvi Kapoor looked right out of a fairytale in this purple high-shine six yard saree that featured only sequin work all over. She paired the violet toned saree with a matching bralette-style blouse. This number makes for a perfect evening reception or cocktail wear. The actress accessorised the ensemble with the bare minimum and picked diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings with a hint of rose gold that effortlessly completed her look.

Manish Malhotra definitely knows what looks best on Janhvi Kapoor. Spotted yet again in a Manish Malhotra number, Janhvi looked drop dead gorgeous. The green bandhani saree embellished with ornate borders was a perfect example of traditional with a tinge of contemporary. The saree was paired with a sleeveless bottle green plain velvet blouse that flawlessly complemented the look of the saree. The actress further decked the look with an antique choker and a chunky gold kada.

This peach saree by Anita Dongre covered in floral prints looks super breezy and makes for a perfect daytime wear. The colourful pattern added a vibe of liveliness and also made it a fun drape to own. It was paired with a simple peach blouse that also looked super comfortable and a great summertime traditional wear. The Roohi actress rounded off her look with a pair of pretty silver earrings and simple cream juttis.

Which saree would you wear at your best friend’s wedding? Let us know in the comments section below.

