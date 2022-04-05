6 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed how to play it hot with plunging neckline dresses

Getting summer fashion right can be a risqué business. It's all about the heat and a show of skin. If you're feeling dramatic, chic, or colourful, the dresses mentioned below will prove to be sexy and is always in. Why would you just want to stop feasting your eyes when you can be a slayer as a party-goer? Sorry not sorry to your black and floral-printed dresses, there's a lot more to catch up on. Think sequins, metallic, and lots of oomph. This edit features a few of Janhvi Kapoor's getup in dresses with plunging necklines and if you thought there's no such thing as the best dress ever, here's more than one.

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week had its own show going on in full force, but this diva sitting tight and rooting for her cousin and Bedhadak actress, Shanaya Kapoor had our attention. Janhvi donned one from her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's latest 'Diffuse' collection. This mini attire bore colourful sequins, a plunging neckline, and an opening at the back. Tanya Ghavri sealed off the starlet's look with hoop earrings.

Trust us when we say hot pink is always alive, lively, and well. Keep all eyes on you as you step out to party in a bodycon mini dress. Did we mention this strappy dress has a scooped cum plunging neckline detail? She looked like candy with hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. Want this to be your date outfit? It also has a criss-cross detail at the back, which is beyond wow.

Mirror mirror, ain't nobody as big a bombshell as the Roohi star. Save this Manish Malhotra column-style gown with a plunging neckline for a wedding reception party. Janhvi raised the temperature as the mosaic-style mirror work added heaps of shine to her OOTN. She rocked her body-hugging neckline attire with strappy heels and ditched jewellery. Who loves to go overboard, after all?

Live out your high-shine fantasies with this mini peach dress. Mohit Rai styled up Miss Kapoor in a Nadine Merabi bodycon ensemble that bore a plunging neckline and an overlap detail placed on the bodice. Those exaggerated sleeves will show that summer sweat will put you through no hassle and keep your look light-weight and breathable. Complement your dress stunningly with ankle-strap heels to put out a heart-stealing avatar.

When is it ever a wrong time to not swear by bling? Keep the shine on at a cocktail party as Janhvi chose to with a Falguni Shane Peacock bodycon gown. She donned the strappy silver ensemble with a drool-worthy detail of a plunging neckline and left her red-carpet look free of accessories.

Repeat it with us: This summer we will do no regular style game. Let your sartorial wings fly high as you rock this Maria Lucia Hohan metallic pleated gown. The plunging neckline detail and a thigh-high slit make everything so note-worthy here. She finished it off like a queen with strappy and shimmery stilettos.

