6 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed how to play up your style in summer with maxi dresses

Here's to you looking as hot as the weather. That's the kind of summer-style scoop we're ready with as dressing up fuss-free becomes the norm. Maxi dresses can keep you company as irreplaceable pieces until the next weather shows up. We have flattering ways to don these as Janhvi Kapoor has shown us how to perfect them in true fashionista style. So, from everyday looks to the most stand-out ones, let's show you how to comfort yourself with major glam.

Blue, bright and beautiful. The Roohi starlet picked out a Saaksha and Kinni abstract print pleated dress that came with noodle straps, a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, and a ruffled hemline. Best for a date, Janhvi styled it up with T-strap black heels and gold hoop earrings.

Spring or summer, floral is where our heart is. Clad in an Anita Dongre full-length dress, this colourful print play can bring a fresh feel to your look. To keep her look put together, she wore the strappy ensemble with blue drop earrings, a blue sling bag, and flat footwear.

Yes, our love for shades of blue isn't going anywhere and just like that, we have our eyes set on this turquoise dress. The 25-year-old picked out a ruffled-tiered dress that had straps and a matching fabric belt that cinched her waist. She kept it breezy and easy with hoop earrings and transparent-strappy heels.

No tricks just hit that diva mode in you already! That's how effortlessly right bodycon dresses can make you look. The Ghost Stories actress wore a collared maxi dress from Prabal Gurung. On a night when chills overpower the summer heat, this can be your cosy bet. The full-sleeved attire also featured a mini keyhole neckline. For a simple look, she chose mini earrings to accessorise her look.

'Tis the season for pastels and lilacs is all we want to see everywhere. So soothing to the eyesight, Janhvi opted for a thigh-high wrap dress that bore the best of a formal and informal look combined with the collar, balloon sleeves, and a thigh-high slit. She kept her look accessorised with the Saint Louis bag from Maison Goyard and matched it up with her sneakers.

Is the simple kind of glamour your thing? Whether on a beach vacation or dinner outing, this white sleeveless dress from Grassroot by Anita Dongre curated with tonal floral embroidery and lacework in a tiered pattern looked pretty on Janhvi as she sealed it up with flat footwear and a black sling bag.

Which maxi dress has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

