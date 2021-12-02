6 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to shine the brightest in sequin ensembles

Let's face it every fashion connoisseur waits for the moment to take the best outfit for the spin. Given the current mood of the season, you know sequin outfits could swear by the glamour you're looking for. Wasn't this the quintessential definition of an ideal party-ready ensemble since forever? To sparkle away through the coldest of days, we bring to you show-stopping looks from Janhvi Kapoor's archives.

There's a reason why sequin outfits keep popping up everywhere in the lives of celebrities too. It holds the key to making everything look exceptionally graceful with its ability to glimmer and infuse a sense of charm into your ensemble in spades. Check these out to borrow style tips.

Looking all kinds of sexy in Rahul Mishra’s design, Mohit Rai picked out a sky strapless crop top and teamed it with high-waist white trousers for Janhvi. This look which she carried out to Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s reception was chock-full of sequins and we loved every bit of it. It was all put together with the final accessory round that entailed a single silver chain and strappy studded footwear.

The desi queen can probably live in kurta suits, sarees, and lehengas at any given moment. Maneka Harisinghani picked out Janhvi’s go-to designer, Manish Malhotra’s lehenga set that entailed a sleeveless blouse that looked enviably lit with multi-coloured embellishments and straps doused in sequins. Then, came the skirt with a motley of sequins all over in colours and so the sheer dupatta followed the suit had itself looking mesmerising in sequins. The 24-year-old personified elegance and herself glammed up in a diamond necklace and earrings.

When you want to channel the hot diva in you, know that sky's the limit. Be the one who got hearts racing in a pantsuit that can definitely play as the armour against the biting cold. A black fabric is associated with warmth and here’s why you should use it to your advantage. Tanya Ghavri chose a Zara blazer worth Rs 5,590 for the Roohi actress. This sequin set came with trousers that bore flared hem, all of which were locked up with hoop earrings, rings, and pointed-toe pumps.

A total blessing to eyes is Janhvi in a saree. To ring in the joys of the season, here’s your no-cheat code to dazzle up. Draped to perfection in a Manish Malhotra lilac saree, the Dhadak actress had her saree beautified in Swarovski crystals and also had sequins scattered. An enviable entry made by the bralette blouse and tassels at the border looked magical. Wear your favourite earrings that look like the one to complement and your festive or wedding guest avatar is sorted.

This mini dress isn’t made for the faint-hearted but how could you not delve into the beauty of an outfit that exudes oomph without any push? For a reality show, Janhvi was dressed to the nines in Nadine Merabi’s bodycon dress that bore a plunging neckline coupled with a wrap-style feature. Voluminous sleeves, beads, and sequins made for a winning look along with the gold ankle-strap heels.

Always a spellbinding sight to behold, Miss Kapoor’s blue sequin strapless dress had everything to love from the very cute bow placed on the bodice and the colourful sequins on the tulip skirt served up a wow look. Janhvi’s hoop earrings and peep-toe stilettos shined loud with the play of hues.

Which outfit would you love to own? Let us know in the comments below.

