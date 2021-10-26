6 Times Janhvi Kapoor stole our hearts in a ravishing Manish Malhotra lehenga

Janhvi has managed to give us major bridesmaid wear goals with her outfits. Although minimal outfits are much in the rage right now, wearing a heavily embellished lehenga that will make heads turn is every girl’s dream especially if it's a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Janhvi has played muse for the designer quite a few times and here’s proof.

Janhvi loves a good Manish Malhotra creation, and the designer is often her go-to for events and special occasions. Janhvi chose a metallic red lehenga that came richly laden with sequins and beadwork along with a matching dupatta loaded with sequins as well. The ruby red blouse featured a flattering square neckline and wide straps. The actress paired the attire with statement red earrings and a simple ring.

Janhvi opted for yet another Manish Malhotra creation as she wore a rose gold lehenga that came embellished with rows and rows of beads and sequins in rose gold and silver, and was worn with a Swarovski crystal-studded blouse that was dotted with pope of green gems. The tulle dupatta featured matching embroidery, tying the whole look together. The 24-year-old opted for classic jewellery including a statement layered diamond necklace, minimal diamond studs and an emerald ring.

Janhvi Kapoor’s aesthetic effortlessly fits between girl-next-door and trendsetter. The actress chose an awestrucking gold Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta. The lehenga was crafted using ultra soft tissue with mesh patterns running gamut on the skirt. The separates were lavishly encrusted with Swarovski crystals all over. The jewelled blouse, decked with emerald green and ruby red rhinestones, added colour to the metallic lehenga. Janhvi let the outfit do all the talking as she simply teamed it with diamond stud earrings, rings and a red clutch.

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra-glam route. She dolled-up in a wine-coloured, heavily embellished Manish Malhitra lehenga. The outfit featured a statement-making billowy lehenga decked in iridescent sequins and was paired with a matching blouse that was also embellished in crystal and bead work. She forwent the dupatta and went super subtle with accessories by simply going for delicate diamond earrings.

Janhvi certainly has a thing for gold lehengas. She was seen dressed in yet another lehenga by Manish Malhotra in shades of glazed gold and scarlet. The heavily embellished A-line lehenga was paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, both embroidered with intricate sequin work. The actress contrasted the look with a red dupatta bearing a gold embroidered border. She let her OTT lehenga take the centre stage as she went minimal with the jewellery. Janhvi opted for emerald and diamond drop down earrings and a matching statement ring.

Janhvi is certainly a wedding guest that we would all look forward to. For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception, the star teamed up with her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra yet again. She attended the ceremony in a fuschia pink lehenga. The high-waisted lehenga was intricately embroidered with a silver thread featuring paisleys and kite-shaped motifs. The blouse featured a curvy neckline and bore silver diagonal lines embellished with mirrors. The Roohi actress topped off the look with a matching dupatta, diamond earring and dainty fingerings.

