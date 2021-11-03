6 Times Kangana Ranaut proved all the right sartorial choices begin with co ord sets

6 Times Kangana Ranaut proved all the right sartorial choices begin with co ord sets
6 Times Kangana Ranaut proved all the right sartorial choices begin with co ord sets
Who doesn't like an outfit that appears well put together? Saves our time from all the head-breaking stunts we might indulge in to find the perfect pair of jeans or a tee. That's exactly when co-ord sets can be the saviour at ready. Let's take it from the pro, Kangana Ranaut who'll show you how to commit to these combos that are so full of oomph. 

 

Here’s a monochromatic set that can make you feel dressed up in a second. For her movie promotions, the 34-year-old actress was seen in a pink striped pantsuit by Two Point Two. It featured a midriff-baring crop top, a long blazer jacket, and high-waisted straight-cut pants which were signed off with white peep-toe heels. 

 

kangana ranaut sartorial choices begin fashion1 co ord sets

 

Checkered prints for when you want to make a statement. We’re assuming which is every day. This can easily hop into your work wardrobe. Dressed in a boss babe avatar, this Ralph Lauren pantsuit was teamed with a V-neck top. If you’re not taking this to the office, give the top a skip. Keep it classy with hoop earrings that entail a little drama of detail. 

 

fashion2 kangana ranaut sartorial choices begin co ord sets

 

A neon outfit needs no hype. It looks simply the best at all times and here’s how to style yours. The Alexis neon green striped pantsuit bore a corset top, a blazer, and wide-legged pants that built the look together. Let’s just call it a dream team with pointed-toe pumps. 

 

kangana ranaut sartorial choices begin co ord fashion3 sets

 

When you want to say pink for days. Ami Patel styled the starlet in Pinko official’s co-ordinated set which received a hot and chic treatment with the lacey number and Tom Ford’s strappy peep-toe heels. 

 

fashion4 kangana ranaut sartorial choices begin co ord sets

 

This printed three-piece set is a whole mood. From prints to the relaxed fit, we only see love. This Leo and Lin creation came with a shirt that was partnered with high-waisted cigarette pants and perfectly topped off with a layered jacket that featured cut-outs sleeves. Up your overall look with peep-toe white heels. 

 

kangana ranaut sartorial choices begin co ord fashion5 sets

 

Travel back to your childhood days with this cartoon-inspired outfit. The Dandy print pajama set featured a close neck number which was clubbed with matching pants. Glossy gold 'Elyse' platform sneakers wrapped the look for her with an edge. 

 

fashion6 kangana ranaut sartorial choices begin co ord sets

Which outfit did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits: INSTAGRAM


Comments

