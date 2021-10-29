6 Times Kangana Ranaut proved lehengas are all you need to play up the festive glam

Feeling a little less festive this year or does the spirit seem to be too high? We hope you've found outfits that promise to match your josh. Here's a style edit that's ready for perusal, it features actress Kangana Ranaut. The star who's famed for her desi style that injects the essence of vintage into ensembles. Hope you're all set to revel in its glory.

Let this year's Diwali dreams be made up of everything dazzling. But, what can outshine the beauty of lehengas? Probably there isn't a more triumphant thing than lehengas.

To step up your festive style, try a super bright and gorgeous lehenga like the one Kangana picked out for her brother’s wedding. This custom Anuradha Vakil attire featured a half-sleeved magenta blouse adorned with gold embroidery. Gracing her ethnic number, even more, was the voluminous blue lehenga skirt that had a V-shaped pattern in white scattered all over and heavy embroidery work followed via the hemline and waistband. She topped off her look with a sheer dupatta that looked undeniably regal. Going extra with accessories is a norm to live by today because there’s no such thing as too much glam. A choker necklace, maang tikka, and statement earrings exuded princess vibes but the headgear with roses is our favourite.

You don’t need to be in doubt to slip into something as spectacular as this Anushree Reddy lehenga. Can this ever let you down? Of course, not. Make Diwali dinner a lot more memorable as you pick this lehenga. Being a showstopper of many hearts, Kangana played muse for the Hyderabad designer at Lakme Fashion Week wearing this mesmerising number. The short sweetheart neckline blouse was accentuated with gold embroidery while the peach skirt had it all looking out of this world with zardozi work. An emerald necklace with diamonds makes for a guaranteed win.

If fashion is your partner in crime, don’t tell us you don't know how big of a beautiful blue can be. Dressed in Disha Patil’s blue lehenga, it was a sight to behold when she graced the ramp with oomph. Bringing the edge to the show was her off-shoulder blouse that had the peek-a-boo embroidered details lie beneath the tiered fabric. Her high-waisted skirt was enhanced with V-shaped patterns designed with mirror-work and silver embroidery. Statement earrings had the shine going on ultra-strong.

It’s quite difficult to sleep on the charming aura of a red lehenga. How easy was it to agree to this statement? It’s a traditional hue preferred by most brides but there’s no rule imposed that red ensembles are restricted to mandaps. Making life all about opulence, the Thalaivi actress was styled in a Ritu Kumar outfit by Ami Patel. This entailed a half-sleeved blouse with V-neck and a skirt. Both of which were meticulously designed with zari embroidery which was further accentuated with the help of floral motifs and paisley work. The skirt’s hemline featured multi-coloured stripes the same as the chiffon dupatta. A choker necklace and maang tikka with pearls accessorised her look and her juttis added the final touch of glam.

Keep the chicness burning in you alive with a lehenga set so plush to touch and look at. We seem to be so compelled by the details that look so hot. A blend of cream and gold, the blouse featured a plunging neckline and almost a backless feature with the tying aesthetic. It was also decked up stunningly with gold embroidery. The glossy ensemble was paired with an organza dupatta and a pleated skirt with a broad hemline that had the finish of a rustic gold look. Her choice to skip the earrings and go for double-layered necklaces made it as surefire the look can get.

Paste your heart on pastels this Diwali. Do you want to spark up a head-turning look? The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress opted for a Lajjoo C blue lehenga set. The high-waisted panel skirt bore a rusted gold border, prints, and silver accents that ran vertically. To finish off the ethnic look, a close-neck blouse was chosen. It bore gold floral embroidery on the bodice and a sheer organza dupatta made it look put together. A choker necklace and teardrop earrings fed the P for perfection to this majestic look.

