6 Times Kangana Ranaut showed us how to hold on to the love of silk sarees forever

If you’re someone who can’t stop yourself from owning silk sarees, you’re not the only one. May we say forever? It's without having to think twice. She has taught us about its prettiness and that you’ll always have an A-plus moment with one saree at a time. So, how ready are you to meet a new favourite? Read to fall in love!

Wish to offer yourself a pretty promise? Here’s something to eye on. This silk tissue Banarasi saree from Taneira can instantly ooze elegance when teamed with an orange close-neck sleeveless blouse. She didn’t miss out on going all desi so the silver juttis were picked. A choker necklace and a fingering added some magical touches too! You can don this saree not just to weddings but also to pujas, Haldi, and engagement. Carry a clutch, maybe?

Here’s the silver saree that can hit every glam spot effortlessly. Beautifully woven with threadwork, the Thalaivii actress looked like an absolute diva in this majestic attire that had Kuchu attached to it. She clubbed the saree with a matching blouse that rounded her look. Adding to the charm were her emerald necklace and teardrop earrings.

Sheer beauty draped so perfectly in a black and gold saree! Gifted by the ever-charming, Ji, the queen starlet’s saree entailed triangle-shaped patterns all over and a zardosi border. She complemented it with a blouse and choker necklace which elevated her desi look.

Here’s another green saree that could be essential for all traditional gatherings you’re bound to hit. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress opted for a Kanjeevaram ensemble that entailed gold sari work and a border that was pumped up with embroidery. A red and gold silk blouse won her vote in putting the look together. Kangana is a major fan of choker necklaces and earrings, so the love continues to go strong!

We no longer believe in the logic of blues that can’t uplift our spirits. Kangana made for an enviable look in a Swati and Sunaina Banarasi saree. We can’t stop drooling over the vivid colour of her blouse. Juttis and jhumkas had our hearts impressed as well.

S for saree that is spectacular. We hope your style lexicon teaches us all about it. Clad in a yellow Madhura saree that looked top-notch. All courtesy goes to the broad red borders which looked extraordinary. Ami Patel styled it up with a half-sleeve blouse, earrings, and juttis that blended in a mind-boggling manner.

Which saree look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When celebs found desi love in velvet ensembles