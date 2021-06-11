6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan captured our hearts and proved that strapless dresses will never let anybody down

Without a doubt, strapless gowns are both daring and elegant. Kareena Kapoor Khan's collection of strapless dresses with thigh-high slits is absolutely stunning, and we adore them all.

With the monsoon in full swing, strapless numbers may not be your go-to sartorial choice. But, it never hurts to hark back at all that’s enchanting to the eyes to date. With the queen who makes no-makeup selfies to donning kaftans and dresses a hit always, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glam diaries entail a streak of candidness, comfort, and modishness. Her ability to pull off any outfit is a masterclass for anyone, and she is unquestionably on all the best-dressed lists out there.

Here’s embracing the many times Bebo looked top-notch in strapless dresses. If you’re big on flaunting your collarbones, scroll through the edit to help you out. Time to give your confidence a boost and put your enviable clothes forward.

The star who never fails to bling! Stylist Mohit Rai picked a metallic gown by Mary Katrantzou that featured a thigh-high slit and knotted details. He teamed the look with Charles & Keith ankle-strap heels, gelled sleek hair, nude pout, and eyes defined with heaps of kohl.

Born to stand out, the Jab We Met actress wore a red multi-tiered pleated dress by Amur. The thigh-high slit and a sweetheart neckline added sultry elements. To complete the look, she accessorised the dress with dainty necklaces.

Ain’t no boss babe like Bebo! The Kambakkht Ishq actor decked up in a black full-length ensemble by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. A tap into the details will give you a close look at leather designed in heart shape and a belt tied at her waist. A sleek ponytail, red lips, and a pair of black sunnies made her look WOWZA! Guess what left us starry-eyed? The bold thigh-high slit, of course!

As fresh as a pastel pink rose! The Angrezi Medium starlet is dressed up in a crepe full-length number by Yousef Al Jasmi. It bore ruffle sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Notice those pretty flares at the bottom and the metallic gold neckpiece! She complemented the dress with minimal makeup and an immaculate bun.

Scoring a 100 on 100 for this sartorial pick, the Mujhse Dosti Karoge star looked sensuous in this Ziad Germanos faux leather dress that showcased a V-neckline, thigh-high slit, and a lime green floor-length sash wrapped around the ensemble with a knot placed at her waist.

Always translating dresses with hints of hotness and elegance combined. The black floor-length silk gown detailed a mesh that was wrapped around the dress and a bow tied at the back. Fashion stylist, Tanya Ghvari clubbed the look by opting for gelled untied hair and a deep brown lipstick.

