6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan defined hot damn sartorial moments for us in mini dresses

Any sort of a switch in style this season takes no time to point its fingers at summer trends. We're sure that you may have multiple ensembles on your sartorially consumed minds but aren't mini dresses taking up all your attention? From brunch to coffee dates and dinners, these can look a lot more pleasing than one can expect them to be. Dresses are the glam-givers to live for and it's not every day that you see the best pop up on your screens.

Today, we'll try not to apologise to your closet for all that it's soon going to be crammed up with. Disclaimer: All things fabulous are right here. Snap some to live your summer chic girl dreams just like Kareena Kapoor Khan is leading the route for us.

When your eyes and heart yearn for elegance, allow this mini dress to come in. Here's her latest pick which she donned to her mother's birthday bash this afternoon. Bebo was dressed in a vibrant red Jason Wu silk crepe number that featured a pleated effect on the skirt, billowy sleeves, a collar, and a wrap detail at the front. The starlet heated up the glam of her look with a brown mini sling bag, pointed-toe pumps, gold necklaces, and black oversized sunnies.

DND, when in a cute girl state of mind. Right? This sky blue dress is the answer to what to wear for brunch or to the beach and slay. Clad in a Melissa Odabash’s becky shirt dress with Schiffli making its own artsy moment, it had a collar, bell sleeves, and a scalloped hem which was also seen on her sleeves. The mother-of-two styled this up with a Dior saddle tote bag, stacked bangles, a beaded necklace, oversized Chanel sunnies, and Chanel's red and white striped slides.

All your chicness you aim for can be met here. Did we spill the secret, already? This blazer dress is for the fashion fan who doesn't want to think of business but the party that follows post that. The 41-year-old wore the black sequin full-sleeved attire with sparkly earrings, a clutch, and peep-toe heels.

Sometimes you just want to wear a dress that won't fail to stand out and if your mind hints at red, say a good job, already! The Good Newwz actress looked like the most beautiful stunner in a mini dress that had laser-cut patterns, full sleeves, a turtle-neck detail, and a scalloped hem. Going strong on the causal and a little sporty game were her white sneakers which looked as perfect as her tinted shades.

Floral-printed ensembles have all the vote you say? Here's another to add to the list of what to own soon. The beautiful Begum took out a full-sleeved mini dress that consisted of a paisley print. This very boho number held puffy sleeves, a v-cut neckline, and a tie-up tassel detail. She brought her must-wear wayfarer sunglasses back into her day's style scene and threw in green slippers.

Currently hard to resist from adding to the checklist is this one-shoulder dress. If only this was a lie, ah, how many black dresses are too many? The Ki & Ka starlet showed us a sexy party avatar as she rocked a mini dress that entailed the leg of a mutton sleeve and a drape-like asymmetric detail that made for a ruffled train. She sealed off her OOTN with an embellished black clutch and cheetah-printed pointed-toe pumps.

