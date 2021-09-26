6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan found her favourites in Gucci

When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving this luxe brand a thumbs up often. The Good Newwz actress is a Gucci girl and we all know this love will never take a back seat. From showing us how to twin with her bestie to stepping out in the city, Bebo has been showing how stylish the Italian fashion house's goodies are.

Take a look to see how loyal Kareena has been to the beauties produced by Gucci. The diva starts her day with a mug of coffee and snazziness. As seen in the picture, her OOTD consisted of a printed oversized crew-neck tee which also had the brand name spelled. She teamed her untucked tee with black leggings and black Wellington Hunter Boots. Sunnies rounded out her comfy look!

Another day, another spot-on look by Kareena. Swearing by nattiness and easy-to-stroll around the formula, she donned a vivid pink sweatshirt with a logo and slogan printed in yellow. She partnered this cozy outfit with black leggings, flip flops, and Prada sunnies with black and yellow frames. How cool is this?!

Airport outfit that looks chic at first sight and at all times. Worth taking notes, right? The Jab We Met starlet picked out a yellow printed tee which she put together with denim distressed jeans that looked so very mellow. Bebo’s look had more striking elements like the brown waist belt, black sunglasses, suede pointed-toe pumps, and black Hermès Birkin bag.

Are you a fitness fanatic? The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham often sports athleisure wear so classy. She donned an Ivory sweatshirt with a red graphic of an animal’s face and typography printed on it. She partnered this comfy number with black track pants, white shoes, and black sunnies.

For all the warm feels! Kareena donned a printed sweatshirt from Gucci that came with red and blue ribbed knit bands attached to the number. She perfectly combined this white number with blue denim pants, black boots, black sunglasses, and a handbag.

What’s better than a denim day? Probably something that says plush love on point? Kareena chose to turn up the glam of her blue denim dress with black Gucci slip-ons that bore brown faux fur. Look at those accessories like a printed pouch bag and black-framed sunglasses going all-out fab!

