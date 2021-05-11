6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that nothing makes a statement the way a BOLD necklace does

When it comes to accessorising the Begum of Bollywood has proven that nothing speaks louder than statement neckpieces. Here are a few that we're crushing hard on!

To complete any outfit, we know that accessorising is key. The right accessories can make an outfit and the wrong ones can lead to a disaster. One person who knows this all too well is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The mother-of-two has mastered the art of accessorising and ensures every outfit has a key piece that speaks for itself. One that she favours and continues to make a statement with, is a necklace. Here are six pieces from the diva's jewellery collection that we absolutely love.

A must-have in every desi girl's wardrobe today is the ethnic choker. Bebo picked one with statement polki surrounded by pearls and sapphire stones to add to her mint blue outfit. She even pulled her hair away from her face and ensured all eyes were on this statement-making piece!

The queen of keeping her looks minimal, Kareena Kapoor Khan won hearts when she styled this simple peacock green Raw Mango silk saree with a gold necklace with a deep green emerald precious stone at the heart of the accessory. Safe to say, it was the right pick to further accentuate the outfit.

Not just traditional outfits, to add a touch of glam to her modern outfits, Bebo has time and again fallen back on statement necklaces. Case-in-point, this Serpent Bulgari number accentuated her long neck and stood out on this off-shoulder dusted pink gown. With her hair pulled back, this Serpenti necklace only made her look bolder and more daring.

Seems like the Begum of Bollywood has a favourite pick. She can't seem to get enough of polki. And why should she? With the classic uncut stone, the diva manages to look drenched in glamour. Despite her hair left open, we can't stop gawking at this shimmery polki double-layered necklace she styled with a sequin saree!

Oozing glamour, Bebo was dripping in diamonds with this glittery statement necklace that ensured she looked more expensive than the accessory! She styled this diamond necklace with a blush pink diamond over a glittery black dress with a plunging neckline. Smokey eyes and her hair pulled back only added to the glamour of this look.

Not just expensive and glamorous pieces, Kareena Kapoor knows how to pull off the boho, oxidised junk jewellery as well! She made a strong case for it when she layered silver oxidised necklaces over a simple black gown and opted for a slick back hairdo to ensure all attention remained on her accessory.

Which of Bebo's statement necklaces is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Itching for a lockdown haircut? Chitrangada Singh takes us through a step by step tutorial to cut hair right

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×