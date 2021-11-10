6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved nothing says incredible as easy as shirts

It's truly not difficult to understand why shirts look cool every single time. Trust us, every day essential already exists in your closet. Whether you want company at the office, lunch, or a quick stroll with your friend, it'll have you stay stylish and comfortable in equal measure. Consider this the era of chic shirts and here's how to live in it like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

We’ve all been craving to go just anywhere, even the office seems to be our favourite spot after days of staying at home. Shirts could definitely come to your rescue and once you head back home, ditch the pants and slide it something that’s as relaxing as you want it to be. Kickstart your morning with the prime piece of a sky blue shirt which she styled by rolling its sleeves up and Bebo teamed it with biker shorts. A multi-coloured kick and sunnies make the overall look seem absolutely on-trend.

Shirts never give out a dated vibe especially when you have the Good Newwz actress show how to work a look to leave a lasting impression. When taking off a flight, Kareena was seen in a pink striped shirt which she tucked inside the blue flared jeans. A brown tote, oversized sunnies, and bracelets signed off the fashionista’s airport look.

Nothing as perfect as a denim shirt to make your morning infinitely better. And, look at those bottoms. There’s no better combo you can ask for. The Veere Di Wedding starlet picked out a full-sleeved blue number and partnered it with tie-dye joggers that brought a striking splash of colours. This toasty AM look was rounded out with black sunnies and white sneakers.

Rolling out looks in blue or black denim may be a regular for you. How about you get some Camouflage pants and the ultimate and immaculate-looking white shirt? Your favourite shirt can be a dress as well post office timings. Kareena wore an oversized white outfit with boot-cut printed pants looking as fabulous as always. Pointed-toe pumps and black sunnies looked great.

A white shirt when combined with any outfit can make it look a million times nattier. Look at how the simple white shirt which is partially tucked in is well put with blue printed striped roomy pants and accessories such as kolhapuris and black sunnies. Lolo, her sister, Karisma Kapoor has a similar pair of gold and black kolhapuris as well.

Blue on blue for the girl who loves to stay colour coordinated and look dashing. Dish out disappointment-free look like the 41-year-old who complemented her blue checkered printed shirt with high-waisted skinny fit jeans. Her white sneakers with yellow lace were another highlight as well which looked so classic with black-framed sunnies and a red pout.

Which look is your favourite?

