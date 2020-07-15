6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved one shoulder outfits are her trusted go to option

The Begum of Bollywood is no newbie when it comes to fashion. But she does have her favourite silhouette sorted out! Take a look.

There has never been a time when Kareena Kapoor Khan has left us disappointed with her style.The actress has always looked impeccable, stylish and on point no matter the event or occasion.

To look chic at all times, Bebo seems to have figured out her go-to silhouette, one that works for her when no matter the outfit. Showing off her sculpted collar bones and shoulder blades seems to be Kareena's favourite. And she does this, by sporting off-shoulder outfits that flatter her body like nothing else!

Showing off her tan and rocking a colour she loves, Bebo donned a one-shoulder bodysuit with a pair of matching trousers while she doused herself in the sun. Her cat eye shades and slick back hair only complemented her look further.

Looking like the ultimate diva, her next pick was a lovely dress in her favourite shade - cherry red. The one-shoulder fit-and-flare silhouette silhouette red dress made Bebo look like the ultimate bombshell!

When the tangerine shade was all the rage, Kareena delved in as well, with her favourite silhouette yet again! A bright one-shoulder orange bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit and a cut out at her waist, was the diva's pick.

While promoting her latest film good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor set all kinds of fashion goals. One that we still can't get over, is this Elie Saab one-shoulder co-ord outfit that she looked classy and elegant in.

When colour blocking was the rage, the Begum became part of it by opting for this ice blue bodysuit that she styled with a neon pencil skirt to make for a trendy, contemporary look.

Even when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, bebo wore her favourite silhouette in the form of an olive green gown that also showed off her toned legs and accentuated her baby bump in the most stylish way.

Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

