6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved white shirts are going nowhere for life

Fashion keeps dropping some chic bombs but we think everything perfection starts with a white shirt. It just so agrees to team up with any ensemble, it makes you want to stop hoarding on pants and rather focus on how versatile these can be. It's piqued our interest again and we're all for how to do fabulous for summer with this comfy style staple. We hope you're in the era where you see it no longer tie it to the notion of work-appropriate outfit only. Find below your tips on how to pull these off for days to come just like Kareena Kapoor Khan got us to love these time and again.

Just-in: The mother-of-two was spotted outside a book store today dressed in a white shirt that she left untucked and paired up with straight-fit safari trousers. If you want to dial down on the sporty vibe, go for an edgy game with pointed-toe pumps and accessorise it up with two necklaces, a bracelet, and yellow-framed sunnies.

Top-notch travel style days ahead! The Angrezi Medium actress picked out a white shirt that had its sleeves kept still rather than being rolled up. It also had lace-up details at the sides adding some extra drama to the picture. Bebo clubbed this long shirt with denim pants and accessorised it up with pointed-toe suede pumps, tinted circular sunnies, and a black handbag with a printed scarf.

So green and glam, we may just go overboard with putting this reference on rotation. She got that slay queen attitude as the starlet opted for an oversized white shirt which she rocked with boot-cut camouflage printed pants. She pulled its sleeves up and accessorised her lunch-ready look with black sunnies and green pointed-toe pumps.

There's no easier way to get in on the comfort-first zone proved by the Ki & Ka actress than with this monochrome look. She wore the oversized shirt that consisted of a collar, and three-quartered sleeves with slits. This was effortlessly matched with ankle-length trousers that had a breezy silhouette. A classic Bebo style doesn't give accessories a back seat and here's proof. She styled her OOTD with a chunky necklace that bore red and silver accents, black sunnies, and espadrilles.

Black and white, here for this combo, now and every day. The Good Newwz starlet showed us how a brunch style is done as she posed with boys. She chose a white shirt that had its sleeves pulled up and black contrast details stood out. The 41-year-old concluded her look with black sunnies, skinny-fit black denim pants, sunnies, pointed-toe pumps, and a sling bag.

What's an ideal workout look, you ask? Turns out, this is what we need. The Udta Punjab actress rocked a white shirt that had a high-low hem with black leggings and a sports bra. Flat flip-slops and sunnies brought her to look together.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

