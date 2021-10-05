6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us the coolest way to style pants

Pants are pretty unskippable or rather too hard to be ignored. Whether you give this positive treatment through yoga pants or pajamas, it's difficult to pass a day without a pair of one. Regardless of the style you're looking to foster, pants can fit into every look of your dreams. Kareena Kapoor knows how to style pants perfectly, take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style is such that it needn’t seek attention rather it goes in search of her. Just like you and we are here to draw some inspiration to load up our closet with something extra trendy. Does blue denim always have your vote? Double up the love like the Good Newwz actor who donned the Tommy Hilfiger cut-sleeve waistcoat that came with a V-neckline. She wore it with Madison On Peddar’s flared tie-dye jeans and accessorised this fab look with layered necklaces and fingerings.

Who better than Bebo to show you how awesome a look fuelled with a Gucci top can be? She picked out a yellow printed tee and teamed it with blue distressed jeans which she chose to roll up at the ankles for a pinch of chic. Her brown belt matched her suede brown pumps while her black sunnies blended with Hermès Birkin bag. Here’s a lesson on how to pay attention to details in a nutshell.

You can never have too many black pants even in all their forms. Think of how versatile these can be. For a yoga session, the Veere Di Wedding actress was seen dressed in black leggings that were slashed horizontally which she partnered with the black sports bra. Kareena layered it up with Paula’s denim patchwork jacket which guaranteed a snazzy touch just like aviators and slippers with gold chain details.

Why let the rain impose a hiatus on your interest to put stellar looks forward? The Heroine actress’ style spirit couldn’t be bummed out by the monsoon and here’s how to turn up the volume of her OOTD. She picked out a pink and white checkered shirt which she tucked in partially and partnered with blue flared jeans that had slits at the sides. Her sunnies and black footwear complemented this super hot outfit.

Here’s something to help you think past denim. Cargos can go a long way too. Kareena wore khaki green cargo pants which she clubbed with a white vertical striped shirt that was tucked in neat. It was her Kohlapuris that brought along some desi vibes.

For that splash of colour, reach to multi-coloured joggers like the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress. She showed us how to work an athleisure look with a denim blue shirt and joggers. Kareena kept it ultra-breathable simply put, comfortable as she left the shirt untucked. She sealed it off with Puma sneakers.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

