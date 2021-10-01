7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to say picture ready in white outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan often steps her foot on the streets with a bang. No look of the starlet slides away from the eyes of paps. To raise the temperature or spread the glam, one can expect a reigning style game at all times from Bebo. We've been a loyal fan of the diva in white ensembles and trust us, you'd willingly jot down tips from her.

Not everybody can pull off a white outfit and make the world call it perfect. But, the Good Newwz actress has it mastered so faultlessly. Ahead, find the edit that attests to the above statement in the most stunning way. If a family lunch meeting is on your mind, pick out a white shirt that agrees with your black pants. But, what’s so new about it or how would you ace the look? Kareena’s shirt had a black fabric detail attached to it. She left it untucked and accessorised it with a handbag, watch, black sunnies, and pointed-toe suede pumps. Look at how adorable her boys look in blue and white.

Is there anything more gorgeous than a white casual dress? It’s fit for a dinner date or a brunch, double the fun is guaranteed. This turtleneck sheer outfit entailed bishop sleeves and the breezy effect was complemented with pleats. With PVC heels and a clutch, her OOTN dripped in charm.

Is there any look the Veere Di Wedding actress cannot dish out? Here’s a throwback to when she took athleisure wear on a roll. She chose the monochrome route and we’re ready to hop on the mania along with the fashionable starlet. Bebo clubbed her jacket with sweatpants and locked it up with black shoes and sunnies.

As you schedule your plans for the day starting with brunch to date and dinner followed by an after-party, let us help you pick the sexiest outfit. The Ki & Ka actress donned a white strapless top with ivory ultra high-waisted striped pants that were held together with double fabric belts. Her peep-toe heels switched up the drama of her super hot outfit.

Nothing entices a desi girl as much as the lehenga can stir up magic, aren’t we right on this? Kareena was seen in a label Narjis’ chikankari lehenga set which came with a V-neck blouse, a pleated skirt, and sheer dupatta all of which bore intricate embroidery in white. Chandbali earrings and tassels attached to her dupatta spelled elegance for us in caps.

Here’s something to back your boss babe spirit in the nattiest way possible. Talk business and beyond like Kareena who dressed up in a Massimo Dutti full-sleeved top which the Ki & Ka star partnered with wide-legged pants that matched well. She wrapped up her OOTD supremely immaculate and simple with gold hoop earrings.

Don’t know what to wear to last-minute festive invites that drop in without a pause? We’ve been there too, and no we didn’t put out a disappointing show. You can pick an Anarkali set like Kareena’s. She wore a knee-length kurta that had white embroidery and striped fabric placed on cuffs and the hemline of the flowy number. She styled it with a churidar and dupatta tied around her neck that sat easy. A brown Hermes Birkin handbag, Kolhapuri flats, a smartwatch, and a mask accessorised her ethnic attire.

