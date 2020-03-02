6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show with her kohl clad signature makeup look

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has definitely made the kohl clad black eyes popular and here are 6 different ways you can slay it. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the one to steal our hearts away. With almost 2 decades in the industry, the diva has managed to etch her name in people’s heart be it everything from films to fashion. The actress has clearly managed to be ahead of the fashion curve and her recent looks are enough roof of it.

Not just fashion, but the diva is also making the most of her beauty looks and it is safe to say that after all these years, she has definitely made her signature look famous. A flawless base with loads of kohl on and under her eyes topped off with a lip hue has been her go-to for years. Not just casually, but Mrs Khan has been seen rocking her signature glam at many important events. So here are the six times that the diva stole the show with her signature glam.

First up we have the diva sporting her signature glam at a wedding in the city. For the night she chose for a gorgeous powder blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra. While the lehenga did manage to stand out in the sea of pastel outfits, we are surely giving all the credit to her jewellery and gorgeous glam. Keeping her hair away in a ponytail, she made sure to make a safe choice in her signature glam. Kohl clad eyes with a flawless base and neutral lip made to grab a lot of eyeballs.

Not just that, weddings and desi events seem to be her favourite place to sport the look from ’s wedding back in 2018 to Armaan Jain’s nuptials in 2020, the glam seems to be her go-to at every important event.

Not just desi looks, she has also managed to slay the kohl-clad eyes with some of the most stunning ensembles. This yellow ensemble with the rope braid definitely has our hearts.

Moving on, the mom of one made sure to look her best in a gorgeous pink saree as she decked up for her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan’s wedding. The actress made sure all the attention was on the bride as she draped a simple net saree and styled it up with her signature glam and side-swept hair.

Next up on our list is her ethnic look from last Diwali. The actress opted for a simple lehenga by Good Earth and styled it with a bright dupatta. What stole the show was her signature glam that tied the whole look together.

We definitely saved the best for the last and this look has to be one of our favourites. Mrs Khan made the most of her signature look as she looked like an absolute dream in this gorgeous emerald green saree by Raw Mango. This look definitely stole the show because of its simplicity and the fact that the diva used her makeup as an additional accessory.

Here are a few more times Mrs Khan made a statement with the iconic makeup look:

What are your thoughts on her signature look? Are you a fan? Let us know in the comments section below.

