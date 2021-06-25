6 Times Karisma Kapoor dipped into her vast skirt collection and sported one for EVERY occasion

As Lolo turns 47, we realised that the actress has a soft spot for maxi skirts. Take a look at her pieces from her collection that are appropriate for almost every occasion.

Karisma Kapoor has reigned in the Bollywood industry for quite some time. She gave us some films that were massive hits in the late '90s and early '20s and a part of all of our childhoods. The diva, who is a mother-of-two, but certainly doesn't look it, turns a year older today. A style icon on her own, the actor swears by one piece of clothing - maxi skirts. She has one for every occasion and has time and again shown us how to style it seamlessly.





For a glam vacation look, Karisma picked out a metallic black pleated maxi skirt and styled it with a red and black pullover to keep herself warm. Black boots and scarlet red lips styled with slick-back hair, made for an easy yet stylish look.





When on vacation, Karisma solely depended on breezy and airy maxi skirts to keep cool while sightseeing. We love this floral monochrome number that she styled with a one-shoulder white blouse. A pair of bright red sandals added a pop of colour to this minimal look.





Glamming up comes easy to the diva who has done it for decades now! Exuding party vibes, the actor picked out a sequin shimmery silver and pink maxi skirt that did all the talking. Not wanting to take away from her statement skirt, the Raja Hindustani actor paired it with a graphic tee and fun bomber jacket along with strappy sandals.





Hopping on to the monochrome bandwagon, we weren't too surprised when Karisma hit us with this sophisticated tan look. A sleek shirt paired with a pleated skirt in the same shade styled with matching stilettos, gold hoop earrings, scarlet lips and a low ponytail, this look screamed elegance.





Whoever said skirts aren't red-carpet appropriate attire never saw the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor in one. We love how she picked out this maxi black floor-length skirt with fun pockets and styled it with a striped monochrome one-shoulder top. A thick black belt cinched and accentuated her small waist while making for a clean and understated look.





For one of the most opulent looks, the actor picked out a blush pink satin skirt with abstract prints on it. She styled this high-waisted number with a clean black blouse that bore sheer sleeves and a pair of nude pumps. Hair pulled into a simple ponytail made for a no-nonsense and elegant look.







Which of Karisma Kapoor's maxi skirts is your favourite?



Credits : Instagarm

