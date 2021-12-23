6 Times Karisma Kapoor got us lovestruck over Anarkalis that are apt for the wedding season

We're currently on a desi-style fever and the medicine comes via numero uno ensembles that are fit for the season. Blame it on the weddings or the fashionista that you are, ethnic ensembles come with nothing short of elegance. Anarkalis know this pretty well and nothing can get as royal and gorgeous as these. Can't agree?

We sure have a thing for Karisma Kapoor's collection of anarkalis though mostly in whites, these can set you apart from every other wedding attendee. Oh, doubt whether these can be perfect for a puja, festival, or pre-wedding celebrations? We've simply didn't pick out leaves from the Hum Saath Saath Hain's sartorial guide, it boasts of everything worthy of swooning over.

Just yesterday, the 47-year-old wore an ivory Anarkali from Neeru's that looked impressive with sequins and mirror work that created intriguing patterns vertically and horizontally. The full-sleeved number looked complete with a chiffon dupatta and those pretty silver jhumkas that brought some blue to the table.

Where's the lie when we told you Karisma has us most compelled with her white slew of Anarkali? See a mandarin collar here? Your shirts may swear by these mostly but here's how fabulous an outfit can get. Designed with white lace embroidery, the floor-length number with sheer sleeves and a dupatta looked wow with a white clutch and earrings as accessories.

Blue is the hue that swears by everything exceptional as seen here. The Sabyasachi ensemble crafted to delight us was made with matka silk and entailed gold embroidery which looked ravishing with sequins. Karisma wore her fit with churidar pants and embroidered juttis.

Do you think a mix of colours isn't something you'll favour as a wedding guest? The Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge actress donned a Varun Bahl Anarkali that consisted of embroidery elevated with silver details. What a lovely sight! Karisma rounded her lookout with a potli bag and jhumkas.

No amount of crash course will ever bore you from going super pink. Anamika Khanna's Anarkali designed with the spectacular chevron colourful stripes and gold zari looked fabulous on the lace ensemble. Her dupatta, gold strappy heels, and jhumkas gave the outfit an opulent and regal feel.

Here's something for the girl who dislikes the shadow of anything OTT. With the right amount of arresting details like a handwoven Benarasi silk magenta dupatta and a flared white Anarkali kurta top paired with matching bottoms from Ekaya, she showed the root to a breathtaking look lies in a promising Anarkali.

