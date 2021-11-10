6 Times Karisma Kapoor proved checkered print outfits are the coolest to wear

There's no excuse to ignore checkered print outfits. With a deeply woven ability to spark joy, this unfailing print can speak business, brunch, and party as you please. Need we serve you a reason or more to trust us? Glamour has been the buzzword in Karisma Kapoor's life where we all know she keeps on giving style lessons but the star in this long-standing print is truly our favourite from the lot.

It’s quite easy to lean towards an outfit that’s heavy on the classic black and white combo. Here’s a chic throwback to the day when the 47-year-old starlet was on a vacation looking like an absolute doll. Dressed in a checkered print dress, it featured frilled sleeves and bore embroidery in black which was all over the mini-ensemble. Taking it to the peak level of cute, she signed off her OOTD with metallic pink espadrilles, black oversized sunnies, and a backpack.

A black dress that speaks sophisticated and stylish the best way possible? We got you. This plaid midi dress bore a collar, buttons, and half sleeves which can give you that office-ready feel in a jiffy. With peep-toe heels and gold hand accessories, this formal look was simply on fleek.

The Santa season isn’t here yet but with an outfit as lounge-worthy as this set, how can you scroll ahead without keeping yourself hooked to these details? The Mere Jeevan Saathi actress picked out a printed full-sleeve tee which she clubbed with a white and red plaid printed pants that matched absolutely well. Get the geek you alerted with black glasses.

You’re welcome in advance for introducing you to something so fun and worthy of being obsessed over. Checkered is truly an old print, but here’s how to make it look so 2021. The Three Floor white and the blue checkered dress came with an asymmetrical hemline that made way for a front slit and had white buttons placed a little above the waist. It also featured a gathered detail at the sides and the neckline. Karisma proved it’s always glam time with blue eyeliner and white strappy heels.

Here’s something that’s nothing short of miraculous when last-minute puja invites flock into your inbox. Firstly, it’s a white and black print that can’t go wrong and secondly, it’s so very comfortable. The Kapoor girl, Lolo recently opted for a Rajesh Pratap Singh full-sleeved and high-neck tunic that costs Rs.16,500 and partnered it with white salwar pants and Kohlapuris made life a lot easier for the desi diva.

When you want to get the babe mode activated, here’s how to say checkmate like a pro. The Zubeidaa actress donned a Prabal Gurung triple-coloured co-ord set that appeared via high-waisted cargo pants which she wore with a matching blazer and a black crop top. A YSL black bag became an equal show-stopper as the starlet and so did her ankle-strap stilettos.

