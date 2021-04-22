6 Times Katrina Kaif looked like a royal queen in traditional outfits

Get inspired to make a style statement even in traditional wear from our very own B-town queen, Katrina Kaif.

came into the Bollywood industry as an outsider who even had trouble talking in Hindi. Over the years, her growth has been commendable in so many ways! From nailing the Hindi language to making us drool over her dance moves, Katrina has managed to make her place in this industry and how! Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry herself with grace and charisma is what we envy most about her. The actress has time and again proven that she is indeed a part of the Hindi film industry with her phenomenal traditional outfits that she manages to carry better than anyone else. The diva has nailed the Indian look several times and we have shortlisted some of our favourite looks by the beautiful leading lady that we just cannot get out of our heads.

Katrina definitely cannot get enough of florals and she most certainly knows how to rock the floral look. This breezy floral Sabyasachi lehega was no less than a dream come true. Adorned with pink and peach flowers, this unembellished lehenga had a graceful flare to it. The lehenga was the perfect example of less-is-more and also made a great wear for summer. It featured a sleeveless blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta. The actress coordinated the simple lehenga with chunky emerald and ruby chandbali earrings that added a contrast to the otherwise pastel palette of the ensemble.

Katrina always prioritises her comfort over everything else and she even includes that in her traditional wear. She was seen wearing a radiant white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree crafted using a feather-light fabric and designed with gota patti work. The see-through saree was paired with a cap-sleeved blouse featuring designs of blooms and foliage. The star accessorised her ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings and simple kadas on her right hand.

In contrast to her otherwise minimal style, Katrina flaunted this embellish pre-draped saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The sparkly saree in the shade of blush pink had an absolutely modish and urbane look. The soft pastel tone of the saree perfectly balanced the heavy embellishments. The saree was decked with sequins and crystals, along with beaded tassels along its border and had an eye-catching bling to it. The saree was paired with a bralette-style blouse with a sweetheart neckline, floral embroidery and highlighted with crystals. Katrina let her outfit do all the talking by pairing it with just simple earrings with pearl drops and a lightweight cuff.

Red is the colour of love and passion, and the gorgeous Katrina Kaif looked like everything lovely in this fiery red Anita Dongre saree. The printed saree was decked in motifs inspired by the magical forests of Ranthambore. It looked lightweight and comfortable and made for the perfect bridesmaid outfit. It was teamed up with a plain red spaghetti blouse that added a modern flair to the attire. The Phone Bhoot actress accessorised the elegant saree with pearl drop earrings and a tiny red bindi that acted as a perfect finishing touch.

No one could have carried this unique traditional outfit like Katrina Kaif. This coral-coloured ensemble looked like an amalgamation of a saree and a lehenga. It featured a belted waist which added a tinge of contemporary style to the traditional outfit. The ensemble was simple with minimal embellishments much like Katrina’s usual style and was simply designed with floral embroidery along the borders and on the blouse. Katrina further enhanced the look by layering it with a matching organza cape. She kept the jewellery subtle and was seen wearing only jhumki earrings and a heavy ring.

Katrina managed to put us in complete awe with her breezy floral prints yet again! Spotted wearing a pink floral Sabyasachi saree, the diva looked like a floating angel. The saree was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a sleek matching belt with a golden buckle that completed the entire look seamlessly. As established earlier, the Namastey London actress is not one to opt for OTT styles. Keeping her patent style in mind, she paired the glorious saree with just a pair of delicate shoulder-grazing earrings.

Which is your favourite traditional outfit by our very own Katrina Kaif? Let us know in the comments below.

