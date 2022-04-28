6 Times Katrina Kaif proved summer is in its fabulous element with floral printed dresses

Is it even possible to spell charming without the timeless floral print? We're not rejectors of this beauty but rather the ones to embrace it all summer-long and months beyond. This is the kind of glorious love we want to embrace because when do dresses ever stop looking at the breezy cute part, pushing us to entirely forget what the sun is up to. The said print when on a dress is the voice of elegance, we're ready to throw the fashion rules out of the window and get set on making more cases than one by following Katrina Kaif's style steps.

Did you say, "Can't wait to wear a shirt"? Make it a dress! Serving it like it's meant to woo you is the Sooryvanshi starlet's mini dress that entailed stripes and flower print on it. The three-quarter sleeved number also had stitches placed in a tiered pattern. Best for park day, you can wear this just like Kat chose to wrap up her look with brown strappy flats.

The secret to all things pretty lies in pink and red. Just what we needed to hear. Why go home when you can hit up a brunch party? Dress up in this full-sleeved number with a V-neckline, an asymmetric slit at the front, and a broad buckle belt. Katrina wore it with strappy red pointed-toe heels and earrings.

Maxing out on glamour and how! This is the maxi dress we need right now. The 38-year-old opted for a strappy sheer maxi dress that bore pretty pink rose prints. The starlet donned this over a mini black bodycon dress. Take it for dinner and style it with a sling or a handbag.

Statements are all we can think of when we see a little blue dress. The Bharat actress chose a V-neck floral number with puffy sleeves that bore frilled detail just as the train attached to the skirt of the dress. Get your brunch table reserved for you're ready to make heads turn. Seal it up with neutral-toned strappy peep-toe heels.

A dress to make you swoon in a flash. Is that what's on your radar? We got you covered! The Jagga Jasoos actress rocked an ideal outfit that's best suited as lunch fit. Kat's red dress bore colourful flower print and had an overlap detail that sat as a V-neck. Its chicness knew no bounds as it had a scalloped embroidered hem and ruffles that graced her shoulder. Simple shoes were just what it needed to look complete.

You know you're crowned to be the best dressed wherever you go with this mini number on. Looking as fresh as daisy, Katrina donned a close-neck dress with short sleeves and a frilled hem. The diva rounded it up like a spiffy thing with ankle-strap stilettos.

Which look is your favourite?

