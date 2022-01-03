6 Times Katrina Kaif showed us how to keep your everyday style cute with mini skirts

Skirts after your most-loved LBDs are often adored a lot. Without any denial, one would say our dressing-up game chose to stay sealed or rather low-key until the gradual removal of lockdown. We see our style taking a U-turn with an unsure mind yet again but some of us are here for at-home dressing up and sitting through zoom parties. Whether you're in a refresh-your-wardrobe state of mind or sticking to stacked up outfits all the way, skirts remain as must-haves.

Skirts can make you dressed on-point even with its shortest and cutest hem. Rest your worries about how to style them nicely because that's our department. All you need to do is to read through this edit, borrow tips to understand how to switch colours, and add some remarkable mini skirts into your closet. Sounds nay? You'll catch your breath at every reference for it features Katrina Kaif and you'll know yay is the only answer you'll give.

Let's start the guide on a vibrant note, because now more than ever, the world needs a little too much sunshine. Dressed in separates that consisted of a faux leather mustard skirt with a wrap-around detail held neat with a buckle. The 38-year-old clubbed this with a polka-dot shirt, its sleeves were rolled up and the hem was tied-up to leave her midriff partially bare. Nothing as perfect as hoop earrings, a chain, and strappy footwear to finish off a lunch or dinner look.

Who doesn't love the fun that comes free with prints? Here's how casually a fresh look you can curate. Pick out a graphic printed T-shirt with crew-neck and pair it up with a red mini skirt that bears the hem of frills. White shorts can make this a sporty look with an infusion of cuteness.

Just like how mini skirts are trending on 2022's fashion charts, fringes belong to the list as well. The Sooryavanshi actress teamed her black faux leather skirt with a white top that bore a V-neckline made with lace embroidery. Where there's a blue denim jacket and suede ankle-length booties, you know there's a lot of sass the look holds. Who wouldn't appreciate this?

No amount of test drives with a new denim skirt gets old and for all you know, you'll have many to add to your closet. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan starlet for a movie screening, she chose a lavender sweatshirt from Ganni and combined it with an acid wash black denim skirt. Make a spot-on move with black faux leather ankle-length boots.

A black and white combo has taken the center stage in fashion for ages now and yet you'll have not just one friend but countless of them still pick a bunch of these classics. The Ek Tha Tiger star wore a white shirt and kept it tucked inside Appapop's asymmetrical skirt that had silver embellishments, flap-like design, and printed lace detail attached. Christian Louboutin's pointed-toe heels with spikes sure guarantee a chic statement.

What are boring skirts doing in 2022? Dial-up the drama with a mini skirt similar to that of Katrina's blue and white polka-dot skirt. This adorable and natty number bore geometric prints, ruffle trim, and ruched side seams. Say a cool look done with a graphic printed T-shirt from Stella Jean and white sneakers.

Which of Katrina's mini skirt do you wish to add to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments below.

