6 Times Katrina Kaif showed us how to style EVERY kind of blouse perfect for this wedding season

Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal is the current buzz in the entertainment industry. The duo is all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9 and are currently participating in their pre-wedding festivities at the venue. Giving us abundant inspiration this wedding season, are Katrina's ethnic outfits. From her sarees to lehengas, the actress has managed to leave us impressed with her different styles of blouses.

When she played showstopper for close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif sported a black and gold luxurious lehenga with a blouse that featured a plunging neckline and frill sleeves. It featured a band that held the piece in place and was securely tied at her back making for a contemporary look.

Making a strong case for blacks, the 38-year-old Bharat actress also sported a stunning Sabyasachi saree with detailed embroidery all over. Her full-sleeve number featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves with her pallu held in place with a black statement Sabya belt making for a sleek and stylish desi look.

Looking like a million bucks, Katrina was doused in an embellished Tarun Tahiliani baby pink sheer saree which was draped over an elegant strappy blouse with heavy embroidery and embellishments all over. It made for a modish look with her glamorous drape.

Keeping it simple, Katrina also seamlessly pulled off a pink Anita Dongre lehenga with gold floral embroidery all over. The blouse was simple enough with a basic sleeveless design and a u-neckline that the diva pulled off with a matching lehenga skirt and dupatta.

Going back to Bollywood's favourite designer, Kat pulled off yet another Sabyasachi creation, this time in a solid hue. The high-neck red full-sleeve blouse was paired with a lehenga in vibrant hues of bright yellow and orange, showing us what autumn looks like. A matching sheer organza dupatta draped over, completed her look.

And if you want to take things up a notch, Katrina also gave us lessons in covering up. Her shimmery sequin gold blouse over which her saree with a gold border was draped, was layered with a heavy neutral-tone jacket with sequin work scattered all over. This look, we think, is perfect for a winter wedding when you want to look stylish but also stay warm!

