6 Times Kiara Advani proved white outfits never go out of style and deserve a million praises

Whether you’re a fashionista or a rookie who’s exploring all things trendy, white is the best and a classy place to start with. Forget the maintenance but look at the elegance that the hue is known for. We had trust issues too with this too-good of a hue but we turned to actress Kiara Advani who got us interested in the game.

And, boy, we don’t see ourselves breaking up with white outfits any time soon. We’re convinced and now it’s your turn to read more for inspiration. The Kabir Singh actress ringed in her birthday bash in a monochrome outfit. The trend that remains a favourite, we see ourselves obsessing over this glam doll time and again. Dressed in a white satin midi-length skirt, she chose a bralette to call it a duo. It wasn’t the neon pumps alone that put the look together but also the Chanel sling bag worth Rs 3.5 lakhs. Her triple-layered chain also made for a pretty accessory.

Bodysuits deserve to outgo the label of beachwear. Here’s the ever-stunning doll clad in a Ralph Lauren backless bodysuit with a halter neck, she clubbed it with a pleated maxi skirt that gave the mermaid cut finish. Her hoop earrings added oomph to make a winning statement.

A combo that has a crop top and a high-waisted skirt can never fall short of taking the glam one step higher. The Lust Stories actor donned a co-ord set that says easy and comfortable all at once. She styled it up with gold accessories and contrasting blue ankle-strap heels.

Always the one to push the boundaries with modern-day outfits, Kiara chose a white front-cut gown by Parisian designer Stephane Rolland. The well-fitted pristine number complemented her gorgeous figure and how! Studded green earrings had her back as she posed like a princess.

Beat the chill in style! The Laxmii actress always knows the A-Z of owning every look. She partnered her sweater top with white shorts. But, her golden-hued sling bag and thigh-high glossy boots had us stop and wish to snag!

What’s not to love about pants and a top that work hand in hand to captivate hearts? Kiara wore a long sleeveless top that bore noted detail at the front and teamed it with flare pants to ace every inch of the look.

