6 Times Kiara Advani rocked the most OFFBEAT sunglasses

Fashion should be fun and some of us take this way too seriously. In this process of how-to-look-glam at all times, we can't guarantee a lot of hits and so if there's a miss, we pick up new lessons and try to give it a fix. Some find an easy and a peppy way out to add more volume to a look, for instance, with an accessory. It's not always a clear-cut route to add a rich dose of edge to a look but it can work wonders when done right.

The question of the minute is, "how to get this perfectly?" Not everybody can pull this off and we end up with a slew of bundlers. It's not today we've come across Kiara Advani's roster of sunglasses. It's so eccentric, wonder if the faint-hearted people would ever zoom into it and take style notes for good. Her style game is epic, versatile, and trendy. But, if only the sunglasses were as cool as her outfits.

Let's start the edit with what we saw this morning. The 29-year-old was photographed at the airport with Sidharth Malhotra, ready to jet-set dressed in a checkered hoodie dress. The mini fleece dress was put together with oversized sunnies that had a droopy finish. This looked OTT while her outfit was too cute to be unseen.

You can spell athleisure wear better once you take tips from Kiara. Her beige joggers, orange crop top, and jacket with frayed hem look on-point but her circular sunnies with the bridge and brow bar both in gold looks quite the one we wouldn't wish to snap up. Oh, it's got double details of drama in black placed in between these. We love her Christian Dior tote, it's so classy.

How to hype your airport look 101. Dressed in a grey knee-length bodycon dress that bore a mini slit at back, she topped it off with a denim jacket that had red sequins. Wonder why she chose the funky octagon blue sunnies, it not only looked oversized but seemed extra here. Her sneakers had colours and her bag was in a different shade. Her accessories don't agree with each other.

Not quite like a monochrome outfit to make a statement. Kiara looked gym-ready in a sleeveless crop top and leggings with sheer and white prints. Those cat-woman shades with a marble-like colour finish look forced here, meaning doesn't fit in here and look overly oversized. Brownie points for the silver Givenchy tote and sequin sandals.

Kiara's winter outfit is great but we see the disappointment in those sunglasses. Not everybody wants a simple travel look, go big as the Laxmii star did with her camo print hoodie jacket, black leggings, and knee-high boots. We don't understand those sunglasses though.

White top and pink trousers go together like candy and this adorable girl proved it to us. Oh, that bomber jacket looks bomb to travel with but her pink sunnies has put us in a topsy-turvy state. What's that shape, somebody tells us.

Which look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

