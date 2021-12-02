6 Times Kiara Advani showed how to be the wedding guest with an unparalleled accessory game

You may be a pro at trotting some fabulous looks out in desi ensembles. But, all of these would be awesome if your accessories look on point as well. Isn't it the code to look your best as a wedding guest? Shaadis galore and so should your game be exceptionally perfect. If you can't stand accessories, allow us to make you a fiend with references that can straight away arrest your heart featuring the ever-stunning Kiara Advani.

The Kabir Singh actress is no newbie in slaying in everything from casuals to OTT ensembles and she does it with much aplomb. Are you with us in surprising yourself with some stellar accessories from earrings to potli bags and the juttis you can't hop stroll around with? And, you know how demanding this month can get and so are the invites that demand you to stick to the wedding themes set by the brides and grooms.

We could all use a little too much of the sunshine like the 29-year-old in a Faabiiana ensemble which appeared in shades of yellow and white. Whilst the strappy crop top and flared pants which made us believe it to be a lehenga are best when you’re looking for something comfortable. But, you’ll truly be the star with a choker that has pastel pink Kundans and emeralds in place which can round off your look.

What a glorious look to replicate! Looking as pretty as the morning sky, Kiara dazzled in the two-piece set from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. Both the sequin bralette and ice blue tulle skirt coloured in multiple shades looked its best, the Laxmii actress didn’t carry an army candy rather here’s the belt she worked into her look. She used a silver chain link belt bag and kept her hands free from bags. It looked even more impeccable with her oversized sunnies, stacked gold bangles, and pointed-toe pumps.

Let the classic jhumkas and bangles have their moment. Look how simple it is to weave an ethnic look together. The flower power was sure on with Torani’s design that appeared via the sleeveless blouse. Ah, the sheer organza saree was undeniably beautiful. To accessorise it, pink bangles and jhumkas were used. If you’re not a fan of chunky accessories, this can be your best bet while the glam is as pleasing as you expect it to be. Here’s how to keep it to a minimum and yet churn out maximum glamour.

Pearls that look as wholesome as your ensemble are goals, isn’t it? From accessories to outfits, it’s just everywhere. If you’re a sucker for too exquisite an ensemble like the Guilty star’s heavily embroidered gharara set by Rimple & Harpreet Narula, then shoot up the glam quotient. Look at the balance the choker bedecked with thick studs and pearls brought to this look. Sunnies can be a mandate, but get it tinted. That’s the hot promise you can make to yourself.

Call yourself a fashion-forward girl? We hope you swear by the mantra on-fleek forever. Kiara’s J Valaya Couture lehenga with chevron print and an embroidered bralette-style blouse was ultra-mind-blogging. Her accessory game didn’t stop with the polki earrings but the gold rope with matching accents looked gobsmacking. A lesson on why paying attention to details is always a great idea. Flowers are often used as a symbol to accentuate the look of your hairdo, so something along these lines could be a few hair accessories that match your outfit. Give it a go and make a statement.

What fanny bags are to your sporty and casual outfits, potli bags are to your ethnic attire. it's always essential to keep your phone and a few makeup must-haves close to you say it fashionably. Kiara donned the Anita Dongre embroidered lehenga and kept it accentuated with a gold potli bag and juttis. Oh, juttis are another hero piece you need to own.

Which look is well accessorised ? Let us know in the comments below.

