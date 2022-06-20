6 Times Kiara Advani showed us fashion translates to fun with Indo-Western ensembles

Indo-Western attires are a total score given any weather. It's more like a chameleon, easily defined, when your traditional ensembles can be teamed with something contemporary. It's just a fashionista's way of adhering to multiple trends. If you too wish to enliven your style quotient as a wedding attendee, here are a few looks to pay attention to. It's Kiara Advani-approved and these are seriously fun, pretty and glam.

Can you add the title of a versatile dresser to your fashion resume? You can now certainly do with this edit full of tips. If you've been closely tracking Kiara's fashion moves, you can quickly guess that the JugJugg Jeeyo actress has been mastering Indo-Western looks. Our five favourites are now yours to look at.

A fresh pick from the fabulous riot of her movie promotions, this all-ivory look was served today. Kiara donned a three-piece set which featured an embroidered cropped blouse further clubbed with a sheer floor-length jacket brimming with mirror-work embroidery and floral applique details. Combined with straight-fit pants, pointed-toe pumps, and a contrast green choker necklace, it was a sight to soak in.

Throwback to when Kiara did something of a summer fashion with lots of tropical offerings. Beach destination wedding invites, come to us already! Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Rishi & Vibhuti periwinkle overlay set consisted of a halter-neck embellished bralette which was paired with high-waisted printed sharara pants with a flared fit. It looked so very blue and luxe with the sheer dupatta with silver detailing, tassels and sequins. Give it the extra glam it needs with tasseled earrings.

If golden hour magic had a name, this look would be it. Raise the bar of your sangeet style quotient with this attire. The 29-year-old rocked an embroidered cropped top with a plunging neckline. Her midriff show was amped up with a draped skirt that had a knee-high slit. All combined with a sheer cape-style long jacket, The Little Black Bow outfit was complemented with ankle-strap stilettos and double necklaces.

Since when did it get so easy to fall in love? As we await the answer from your end, here's a treat from Miss Advani. She made a bright and bold case in an Anushree Reddy creation which boasted a cropped blouse with cutwork detail, a cape and satin flared bottoms with asymmetric hems.

Looks like the summertime fun is no longer here? Fret not, thank god for dupattas. The Kabir Singh actress was seen in The Little Black Bow's green attire. An embroidered pastel-hued bralette with double straps, multi-coloured embroidery, and hems adorned with cowrie shells. This was donned with high-waisted Bandhani printed flared pants and an organza dupatta. Style it with chaand bali earrings and statement rings for accessories.

If ready had to be spelled spiffily, here's how it needs to be done. Opt for a Ridhima Bhasin printed sharara set which includes a bustier-styled blouse with heavy and intricate embroidery. A matching long jacket and jhumkas can get you to look lovely just as the Good Newwz showed us how it's done.

