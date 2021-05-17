6 Times Kriti Sanon glammed in shimmery outfits

Kriti Sanon never misses to leave a little sparkle wherever she goes with these shimmery outfits.

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks. The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Raabta actress has time and again been seen glimmering in shiny and sequined outfits and she really has a way of carrying them with utmost grace and charisma. Here, we have shortlisted 6 of our favourite sparkly outfits by the glam queen Kriti Sanon that will motivate you to add a bit of bling into your wardrobe this season.

The young actress jumped into the blazer dress bandwagon and took it up a notch! She opted for a shimmery silver oversized blazer dress with rolled up sleeves by Deme Love. Kriti added a pop of colour to her outfit by adding a bright pink belt around her waist. She paired the look with white sneakers and chunky silver rings that flawlessly completed her attire.

The dazzling Kriti Sanon made sure that all eyes were on her as she donned a sequined dress by Kangana Trehan. The off-shoulder mini dress featured sequins in a navy blue shade all over. It was decked in layers of ruffles in the front and on the sleeves along with a black belt that added an extra glam to the look. The actress teamed the look with a pair of mesh sock boots and statement earrings.

Kriti Sanon looked like a treat to the eyes in these cream-coloured cigarette pants. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress uplifted her entire look by adding shimmer to it with a glittery silver shirt. The high-waisted neutral cigarette pants perfectly complemented the dazzle of the shirt. Kriti paired her outfit with zebra-printed heels, a dainty necklace and bracelet along with a huge black ring.

Kriti looked like a dream-come-true in this white ensemble that brought out the best in her. She was seen shining bright in a white sequined skirt by Lipsy London with an asymmetrical hemline. The Dilwale actress paired the skirt with a white top by Deme Love that featured bishop sleeves and bore ruffles and tassels. Kriti accessorised the outfit with silver hoops and matching pointed-toe heels.

Kriti sure knows how to raise the temperature scale with her glamorous looks. She beamed like the moon in a black beaded mini dress that was adorned in intricate bird motifs by designer, Zara Umrigar. The sultry dress bore a deep V-neckline and puffed shoulders that added a boldness to the look. She styled the dress with rectangle-shaped earrings and black pointed-toe heels with a bow on it.

Kriti Sanon definitely believes that there is nothing like too much bling. She was seen acing the bling look in a bardot one-shoulder sequin outfit by Rutu Neeva. The body-hugging midi dress perfectly accentuated her curves and gave a flattering look. She added a contrasting touch to the navy blue outfit by pairing it with hot pink pumps and accessorised it with long dangler earrings.

Which shimmery outfit by Kriti Sanon is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

