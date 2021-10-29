6 Times Kriti Sanon had us floored with her indo-western outfits

Kriti Sanon has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks. The actress has time and again been seen dressed up in traditional outfits that are so stylish and unique that only she can pull them off. Let Kriti Sanon motivate you to choose the indo-western path this festive season with these outfits.

Kriti Sanon made heads turn as stepped out in a white fusion gown by Sukriti & Akriti that blended the elegance of an ethnic lehenga and glam style of a ruched bodycon dress. The gown featured a fit and flare silhouette with ruched bodycon detail that descended into a flared skirt that bore golden embroidery details and tassels. While her off-white gathered skirt gave it an ethnic look, the pearl white strappy bodice gave her dress a modern touch. Her straps too bore golden tassel details. Kriti teamed it with statement shoulder-grazing gold earrings, rings and stacked bangles.

Kriti was spotted out and about the town in a bright red outfit that featured a long top teamed with what seemed like a flared skirt. On one of her shoulders rested a dupatta that was neatly tucked into a belt bearing tassels. The high-neck top bore lace embroidery on the collar and tulle fabric along the hemline of the asymmetrical top. Kriti styled her Indo-western wear with a pair of floral juttis and accessorised with diamond hoops and rings.

The Luka Chuppi actress took up the modern folk trend as she stepped out in a gorgeous Bohemian attire by Ridhima Bhasin. She opted for an ethnic co-ord set decked in checkered prints. The set featured flowy floor-length palazzo pants with a cropped sleeveless top. She styled the printed set with a bright and colourful printed cape jacket that set the outfit apart. The actress completed the look with chunky silver jewellery and matching Kolhapuri flats.

Kriti donned a hot pink indo-western outfit by Nupur Kanoi featuring a pink and white striped shirt with an extended collar, box sleeves and a V-neckline. She styled her look with checkered printed flowy pants. The attire was extremely breezy and on fleek. Kriti accessorised the look with a festive neckpiece that added another touch of traditional to the outfit.

Kriti Sanon left quite a mark in the minds of the audience as she was seen dressed in a black bandhgala-like dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh. The outfit featured a high-neck collar with button-down details along the front. It was then accompanied by sharp padded shoulders and long sleeves. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress styled the classic black attire with gold-black printed flared skirt underneath that added an extra layer to the outfit while also adding a hint of colour. She completed the look with mesh sock boots, chunky silver stud earrings and dainty rings.

Kriti was seen dolled-up in a three piece attire by Rahul Mishra. The outfit featured a full-length cotton collared jacket, a shirt and a pleated chikankari skirt. The jacket was adorned with lace detailing across it and featured a notched collar. What enhanced the look of the monochrome outfit was her choice in jewellery. Kriti wore three statement silver neckpieces and perfectly combined different pieces of jewellery. She completed the look with a pair of white juttis.

Which indo-western attire by Kriti Sanon is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Fashion Hack: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 6 Chic Ways to style your leather pants