6 Times Kriti Sanon looked like a ‘Param Sundari’ in unique ethnic outfits

The resplendent Kriti Sanon has been a charmer ever since she stepped foot into this industry. She has left us all in awe not only with her amazing performances but also with her fashion picks. The astonishing diva has inspired young fashionistas with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She has always made heads turn in her direction with her outfits. The Mimi actress has time and again been seen dressed up in traditional outfits that are so stylish and unique that only she can pull them off. And she really has a way of carrying them with utmost grace and charisma. Here, we have shortlisted 6 of our favourite unique ethnic outfits by the glam queen Kriti Sanon that will motivate you to choose the off-beat path this wedding season.

Kriti Sanon left us completely stunned as she opted for a bright yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Although the saree itself was simple, it was the blouse that made the ensemble unique. Kriti draped the saree over a strapless blouse that bore statement ruffled sleeves. She added an extra dose of drama by cinching her waist with a matching belt that added a modern touch to the look. The Mimi actress accessorised the look with an emerald choker and a statement ring.

Kriti Sanon was seen serving fans with major ethnic wear inspiration as she stepped out in a woven ethnic jacket over a long white kurta with a thick gold border, both by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. The jacket featured a high-low asymmetric cut, making it a perfect layering. Kriti accessories the attire with bold jhumkas that matched the gold silk border of her long dress underneath. She maintained the colour palette of the outfit with tan faux-leather Kolhapuri flats. The highlight of her look, however, had to be the large, bright red bindi that added a burst of colour to her otherwise muted outfit.

The Luka Chuppi actress took up the modern folk trend as she stepped out in a gorgeous Bohemian attire by Ridhima Bhasin. She opted for an ethnic co-ord set decked in checkered prints. The set featured flowy floor-length palazzo pants with a cropped sleeveless top. She styled the printed set with a bright and colourful printed cape jacket that set the outfit apart. The actress completed the look with chunky silver jewellery and matching Kolhapuri flats.

It is a known fact that Kriti Sanon loves to wear sneakers. She is seen wearing sneakers a lot more than heels and sandals. Kriti went all out with her love for sneakers as she paired them with her fusion saree. The Panipat actress was seen wearing a green and white kurti upon which she draped her leaf print saree by Abraham and Thakore. Ms. Sanon accessorised her saree with a pair of white sneakers, silver rings and silver earrings. The loose side braid was a great way to round off the look!

Kriti Sanon left quite a mark in the minds of the audience as she was seen dressed in a black bandhgala-like dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh. The outfit featured a high-neck collar with button-down details along the front. It was then accompanied by sharp padded shoulders and long sleeves. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress styled the classic black attire with gold-black printed flared skirt underneath that added an extra layer to the outfit while also adding a hint of colour. She completed the look with mesh sock boots, chunky silver stud earrings and dainty rings.

Kriti was seen dolled-up in a three piece attire by Rahul Mishra. The outfit featured a full-length cotton collared jacket, a shirt and a pleated chikankari skirt. The jacket was adorned with lace detailing across it and featured a notched collar. What enhanced the look of the monochrome outfit was her choice in jewellery. Kriti wore three statement silver neckpieces and perfectly combined different pieces of jewellery. She completed the look with a pair of white juttis.

Which unique traditional wear by Kriti Sanon is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

