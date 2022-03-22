6 Times Kriti Sanon made a case for taking coordinated sets out on a fantastical spin

Finding love isn't a gamble is something we figured out recently. Many thanks to Kriti Sanon's roster of coordinated ensembles that make the offbeat style look gorgeous. She's brought a colourful game to life with these sets and these have always been around because they blow the trumpet for good for being statement-makers of all time. We fashion fans are in love with this narrative and all these looks fetched by us for you are the treat you absolutely need.

Holi just got over but don't let a colour play become a thing of the past. Nothing like a tie-dye game to bring back some fun. The 31-year-old picked out a three-piece set which consisted of a crop top, high-waist skirt, and a shacket. She accessorised her OOTD with silver accessories and kicks.

All that party glitter may look the best but this chocolate brown combo has our hearts wholly owned. Sukriti Grover opted for a Polite Society blazer which she styled with Deme Love's corset top and high-waisted mini skirt. She showed us how to have fun with fashion with Dalmatian printed ankle-strap heels and silver accessories.

Got your ace style game on? Say 'check' with this chessboard-printed set. The Mimi starlet's coordinated look was so strong, she got a tote to match with her outfit. Found your destination of all things chic? Lovebirds Studio is the answer. Her full-sleeved top and high-waist trousers looked well combined with gold earrings and Paio's strappy stilettos.

Floral is here to rule and the fashion gamut agrees to. Don't want to take your dresses out? Here's the Shivan & Narresh x Koovs collection to take note of. Just club your satin flower printed bomber jacket with shorts and a black crop top can wrap up your travel look. Put it all together with black sunnies, white shoes, and Coach's crossbody bag.

There's no stopping with the denim style ride this summer and this co-ordinated set is something that makes you the chicest brunch-goer. Dressed in Puneet Kapoor Label's strapless top and wide-leg pants, the Bachchhan Paandey actress kept her look beautifully accessorised with hoop earrings, blue stilettos, and rings.

That one outfit to not leave behind in summer: A crop top. Nothing could compliment it better than with a plaid set. Let your peach number get the attention while the coordinated set has its moment too. Do you see how she wore the shirt? Get your shoes, sunnies, and mask on.



Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

