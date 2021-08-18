6 Times Kriti Sanon proved that earrings are the most statement making accessory

Earrings are that element that makes you fall in love in the blink of an eye. No matter how dressed down or over-the-top look you're after, trusting these accessories to seal any outfit is a stellar idea. Studded hoops, or statement earrings, these have the potential to complement your features endlessly.

Actress Kriti Sanon’s collection of earrings is appealing and we couldn’t help but take notice of how easy-on-the-eye these accessories look. Dressed in a Shantanu and Nikhil white lehenga, the ever-glam starlet opted for Purab Paschim silver earrings with the perfect blend of two shades to finish off her desi look. If necklaces aren’t your favourite, this is the ideal option you can opt for. Matching bangles and natural roses can go an extra distance in adding an ethereal charm to your outfit.

Graceful in green for sure, the Raabta actress looked beautiful in Shantanu and Nikhil emerald green gown. But, how can we overlook her earrings from the Out House? Kriti picked out Oh Celeste Ara Sirius earrings that bore Swarovski pearls and crystals. If shine is all that you wish to bring to the table, this is the ultimate set you can try with a western outfit or a saree.

Anything teamed with black makes for a fool-proof look, but a pair of earrings that can accentuate your outfit is a deal you wouldn’t wish to miss. She picked out Ritika Sachdeva’s star fringe earrings that featured 2 stars each with fringe details attached. This sure isn’t for the faint-hearted, because why keep it boring when you can keep it natty?

The forever glistening diva, she partnered her floral embroidered jumpsuit from Monisha Jaising with metallic hued orchid drop earrings with pearls attached. That’s a lesson on how to obsess over floral power because there’s no dull moment with these pretty earrings.

A strapless gown so stunning and embellished to perfection, it called for earrings equally good. The Dilwale star donned studded earrings from Minerali with tassels. That’s the drama one shouldn’t mind ringing in.

Something to wear on repeat: tassels come with zero disappointment, take a look at the proof. Kriti wore black tassel earrings that also bore gold beads and studs. We fell in love with Gauri and Nainika outfit as well as her spiffy earrings.

Which earrings did you like the best?

