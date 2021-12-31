6 Times Kriti Sanon proved no party dress is complete without the play of sequins

Sequins are so dressy, you'll never look under-dressed and that's the beauty of a very promising ensemble. Symbolic of zero defeat, these embellishments make outfits look decked up and ready-to-party instantly. NYE is a couple of hours away and we'd all use a reason to dazzle all-out and nothing can build up a winning look better than a dress that's adorned with the edgy glamour fed by these tiny beauties are replete with glamour. Let's get to edit featuring Kriti Sanon who proved that sequin dresses are too hit and hot to not be loved.

Doll up, ready, set, and ooze elegance. This year for her 31st birthday celebrations, the Mimi starlet picked out an Alina Anwar Couture neon green mini dress that bore a deep V-neckline, full sleeves for that dose of warmth, and a tulip skirt. All these made the sequin dress look appealing and her colourful strappy stilettos call for a steal.

You'll probably never know how much you've missed playing dress-up until you snag a similar kind. Trust the Raabta star's one-shoulder Bardot dress with sequins to pump up a hearty dose of glam. Its body-hugging ability will flatter you nice and those hot pink pointed-toe pumps and classy dangler earrings can be easily banked upon.

Is there anybody who doesn't trust an LBD? If you don't, here's the pre-NYE surprise you need. Giving it her way of approval, Kriti went for a sensuous mini dress. Its full sleeves with shoulder pads enhanced the diva's overall look. The plunging neckline dress hugged her figure tight and those sequins in black and white were simply stellar, pretty pumps and gold earrings look party-appropriate.

Not your regular bodycon gown. Luka Chuppi actress in Zara Umarigar's deep purple outfit came with amped details like a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a mini train. That backless number with strappy stilettos is the golden bet we all need for the night.

Here go the sequins that are worth the hype. The one-shoulder pink maxi number with a high-low hem looked its best as it hugs onto your midriff pretty well. Go for gold hoop earrings and ankle-strap stilettos with black and transparent straps.

Ruffles are fun and continue to reign supreme. Promise to yourself that you won't swear by a minimal glam tonight. Take it a step higher with this royal blue off-shoulder mini dress by Kangana Trehan. Sequins and ruffles clubbed together, bring about a charm that'll stay unforgettable. It's flirty cute, and that broad velvet belt and black mesh sock boots can finish up your party look.

