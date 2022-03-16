6 Times Kriti Sanon proved white ensembles are made to slay, shine, and swoon

Some of us are supremely ready to breathe a jazzy new life into our closet while the others are looking for ways to stick to the old basics that are just too trendy to part ways with. If you're the latter kind who feels put together with white ensembles more than anything else, you're in store for a mind-blowing show. Called a classic for a reason, it's also elegant and spot-on in every form possible.

Kriti Sanon has been a loyalist in taking white ensembles on a cool trip and under her attention, these look heavenly with no errors whatsoever. Do you want to push a few fashionable looks forward? This is the guide to embrace.

Leave your floral dress on read. Enter: A white shirt with balloon sleeves from Missguided and Nikita Karizma's vegan leather mini corset skirt. Add hoop earrings, rings, and strappy white heels to finish off your brunch or date look.

Can't forgo jeans? We share a love so dear for this closet staple too. The Bachchhan Paandey actress picked out a strapless top with a front tie-up detail and clubbed this with white jeans. The queen of monochrome dressing finished off her dinner look with a zebra-printed hobo bag, white flats, and chain-link accessories.

Floral is a summer thing, but a white dress is an all-year-round unfailing outfit. Make way for compliments as you doll up in a strapless dress. This bodycon number from Showpo came with a thigh-high slit, ruched aesthetic, and a high-low hem. Spice up a single-tone outfit with fiery red triple-strapped stilettos and accessories that knows how to get the sparkle right.

Say hello to a desi ensemble that speaks of a contemporary level of charm. The Sukriti & Aakriti creation as seen on the Mimi actress consisted of a fit and flare silhouette further beautified with a ruched bodycon finish and attached to this was a gathered skirt with gold embroidery that blended with the allure of her outfit's straps. Chock-full of tassels, this ensemble was accessorised by Sukriti Grover who chose striking gold bangles and danglers.

Call it vintage, call it new and hot! That's something only polka dot print can do. The 31-year-old rocked a jumpsuit from Nasty Gal that entailed a sweetheart neckline, no straps in sight, but it's the sheer polka dot fabric that rested as the cover-up to create a voluminous sleeve that caught our attention. She further tied this into a side knot that instantly put a massive throw of glamour into her look. What would do this look justice other than red pointed-toe pumps and green drop earrings?

Summer style essential: Reveal your midriff now with a cut-out dress. We're team drama now and this mini dress with bell sleeves and a plunging neckline is just too hot to live without. Gold chunky earrings and ankle-strap stilettos can flatter your look real nice.



Which attire has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

