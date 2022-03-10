6 Times Kriti Sanon showed glamour is for real in fabulous summer-friendly yellow dresses

It feels more than right to bring sunshine to your style table this season. The best style is the one that doesn't ignore trends and it looks like the warm hues are making some mind-blowing rounds. If only we could resist a yellow moment, definitely not for good. It's so vivid, the hue just knows how to garner your attention and steal your heart simultaneously. Guess who seems to have had her dose of happiness with yellow dresses?

Kriti Sanon the diva who can convince even the laid-back and uninterested person to play dress up. A slew of dresses that will make you the chicest person in town are awaiting to step into your sartorial life. Here's your chance to keep your style bright and pretty!

You asked for the best, right? Here's your answer: A mini checkered dress. The Mimi actress picked out Dhruv Kapoor's triple coloured button down attire that came with a tie-up belt and lantern sleeves. She called it complete with black sunnies and pointed-toe pumps.

There's nothing that can hold the diva in you back. Think drama all day, everyday with this Deme by Gabriella maxi dress. How many tassels are too many? She wore the V-neckline strappy ensemble with the magic of gold earrings and bangles.

If the word classy has a synonym, we're sure that this yellow dress occupies a spot in that list. Perfect for lunch with your work buds, this mini textured dress with a close neck detail and full sleeves was styled by the starlet with a Coach sling bag and neutral-toned footwear.

Dressing up made easy and fun! Had you at both? The Bachchhan Paandey starlet proved summer is a blessing when you want to compromise on hemlines and keep your style sexy. She wore an Arpita Mehta overlap-style stripe printed dress that bore ruffles and a slit. Kriti rounded out her OOTD with ankle-strap stilettos, sunnies and colourful chain link earrings.

Just move it, move it, towards a dress so fine. Making breezy the norm of the season's dressing, this yellow number by Ka-Sha with white prints was topped off with a cropped jacket designed with the same fabric and contrast stripe details. Kriti locked her look with white sneakers and silver jewellery laced with tassels.

If your heart is quick to gravitate towards the shinier and spiffier things in life, this gown deserves a top spot in your shelf. Sukriti Grover opted for a Bennu Sehgall gown curated with net that was beautifully complemented with gold embellishments. The bow detail on one side and the cape which was attached to it is an eye-arresting detail just like the gold earrings.

