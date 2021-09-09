6 times Kylie Jenner's love for bodycon dresses made us revamp our closet

Kylie Jenner is known to be the fashion queen of Hollywood. The youngest in the Kardashian family, Kylie is among the top 10 most followed on Instagram, with 265 million followers. Kylie rules the world of fashion. People blindly follow her for inspiration.

Kylie and bodycon dresses go way back. She just loves them and is always in one or the other bodycon outfits. Well, undoubtedly, she looks great in them. The mom of one has recently announced her second pregnancy. We know she will put out some statement outfits during this journey as well.

We cannot get over her love for bodycon dresses. Let's have a look at some outfits that she has worn and look breathtaking.

Kylie wore a plain yellow bodycon dress, and damn, she looked fierce. The strapless mini dress accented her body, especially her toned legs. She paired it with yellow tie-up heels and statement gold jewellery. Her hair was tied back in a side-parted sleek ponytail, looking like a ray of sunshine.

Do you also want a Christmas mood in September? Kylie's next look will remind you of merry times. She donned in a red sequined bodycon dress with a turtleneck, full sleeves and a cut at the back. She carried a small red bag, and paired with the dress were her pretty red mule heels. Her hair was half pinned back. Doesn't she look like a ball of fire?

Once again, Kylie wore a full-length bodycon dress with a low cut at the back and full sleeves. It was a printed dress with beige and green. These bodycon dresses look amazing on her body type. She paired it with nude strappy heels and some gold accessories. With her hair open in waves, she looked stunning.

Prints are also somewhat her favourite. Kylie pulled off a printed dress look with style and grace. The multicolour sleeveless printed dress with a cut at the back, the dress was just perfect for a party or a dinner. Kylie amped up the outfit with golden heels and a bright pink handbag. Her wavy long hair gave rapunzel vibes to the outfit.

Kylie once again looked fierce in a printed dress with shades of green and full sleeves. Paired with white wedged boots and minimal gold accessories, she completed the look. Her hair was tied back in a sleek ponytail, and he braided in two till the end.

Well, nobody can pull off such a look except her.

Bodycon dresses are a never-ending list in Kylie's wardrobe. She wore a strapless printed dress in shades of yellow, orange, and red with hints of grey. She sure looked like one hell of fire. It came along with some hand gloves attached to each other with a scarf look on the neck. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and then all braided till the end.

Kylie and her dresses are awe-inspiring, and you can't get over it. Which look did you like the best?

