6 Times Madhuri Dixit's Indo Western looks made us go ‘Oh My Gosh’ & inspired us to opt for fusion wear

Madhuri Dixit is undeniably an ageless beauty. Although we know her for her amazing dance moves and outstanding acting skills, as of today she has emerged as a sensational style icon. Her Instagram handle is filled with her exceptional desi looks that include sarees, lehengas to shararas. But she can step up her game whenever she wants even with her western attires. But what if she decides to get a mix of both?

We have the answer. PHENOMENAL! That's right. Give her any outfit and she can ace the look effortlessly. She has shown us with her fusion choices that she likes to embrace the western culture yet not forget her roots. We are aware of Madhuri's stint as a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane where she has pulled off some of the most gorgeous looks to date. So we have procured a list where Madhuri has slayed every time she stepped out in fusion outfits. Take a look.

Madhuri's style has always been elegant and effortless. She wore a stunning lehenga from Patine that she teamed with a cream coloured silk shirt. The skirt contained intricate embroidery filled with bird and floral motifs in pastels. It also featured sequin work. She wore an emerald multi-layered jadau necklace with a pair of earrings. Her half-up, half-down hairdo with dewy makeup complimented the outfit perfectly.

From the label of Tarun Tahiliani, Madhuri picked out a magical black saree. The silk-georgette saree featured a gold zari border and came with beaded tassels. She teamed it with a sheer floral blouse along with a velvet cape jacket. The drape was kept in place with a tan belt with beads. She completed the rest of her look with dangling earrings, hair tied up in a bun with glossy brown lips.

Another fusion outfit that Madhuri wore was from Nupur Kanoi. It comprised a crop top, long palazzo pants and an organza cape. The top and cape featured multi-coloured floral embroidery. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail with a few locks framing her face. Statement earrings, an oxidised handcuff with neutral makeup looked ravishing on her.

Madhuri's yellow sharara set is the one you can definitely bookmark for your upcoming Diwali party. Madhuri's mustard yellow co-ord set came with printed florals. The high-waisted pants were flared and also came with tassels. She also wore a matching printed cape set. The Tezaab actress accessorised with a collar style necklace teamed with a multi-layered one. A matte makeup completed this dreamy look.

We stumbled upon another Indo-western look of her in this sea green Shantanu and Nikhil saree gown. The outfit featured a gown-style cut and a lace bodice with a scalloped border. A statement necklace and matte makeup looked divine on her.

She turned a sight for sore eyes again in this Sawan Gandhi ensemble. The black georgette ensemble featured a sleeveless high-neck collar long jacket that was accentuated by intricate gunmetal cutuna embroidered patterns completed with gold threads. The cape had a front slit and a high-low hemline. The Aaja Nachle actress teamed her cape with matching straight pants and completed the look with black heels, green silver-toned earrings and a ring.

Which Indo-western look did you love? Tell us in the comments.

