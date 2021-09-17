6 Times Malaika Arora proved chic is the way forward in Amit Aggarwal outfits

undoubtedly makes for one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. It’s an everyday thing for her serve style tips whether you’re headed to lunch or dinner party, expect to have more than one stellar outfit inspiration at your disposal. Have you seen her in Amit Aggarwal's ensemble? She's a vision to behold and girl, supremely chic!

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is always on the fashion block showing us how to perfect one outfit at a time and even when she takes the same fit out on a loop, she has a flair for making it look so very new. It was recently when we spotted her for the second time in a white printed shirt dress which she wore with different footwear the first time she wore it a couple of months ago with white boots. You’re at the right spot to get your seasonal glam dose. Let’s take a quick walk through the many times she stunned in the Delhi-based couturier’s outfits and set our hearts racing to the max level. Born to introduce glamorous blues to the world, Malaika stunned in a metallic blue latex turtleneck top that bore full sleeves and a striped tiered skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. Silver pumps and hoop earrings upped her outfit’s chicness.

Drama, drama, drama! We’ll never get over this neon green dress that entailed exaggerated sleeves. The close-neck dress entailed a skirt-like waist with had a drape detail that cascaded gorgeously on the floor. Matching pumps wrapped the glossy outfit’s look only to show us how to go around with lots of glow!

A black pantsuit isn’t the only option that makes for a classic party outfit. Here’s the stunner who showed us that purple is the new cool with this monochrome number that bore a sequinned blazer and loose-fitted pants. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani chose silver tassel drop earrings to make for an extraordinary look.

Bring on the nattiness like Mala in these red separates. Your late-night party outfits needn’t always be a tulle dress or your LBD. This red outfit featured a halter neck top that was teamed with wide-legged pants. It was styled with gold footwear and earrings that had the Chanel logo on them which brought opulence in abundance.

Are you done with watching tutorials on how to drape your saree right? Pre-stitched sarees to the rescue! Following the blue route again, Malaika picked out a chiffon saree that consisted of a beautiful winged-shaped palla made with metallic polymer. It was clubbed with a hand-embroidered sleeveless blouse.

Looking for a pre-draped saree that’s the best a wedding guest can snag? We got you. The satin saree had an amazingly designed drape that sat elegantly on her and with the slit, it was a show that spelled fire! She wore it with a plunging neckline blouse, a ruby necklace, and strappy heels.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When celebs found desi love in velvet ensembles