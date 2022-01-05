6 Times Malaika Arora proved her crop tops can put anybody on a chic mode for life

Do crop tops ever fall out of the à la mode? We'd be lying if we claim that we can live without crop tops. We'd all get sneaky when we wish to inject glamour and make a statement regardless of what the season has in store for us. The partying, chilling, and WFH phase is back, and what could make for a relaxed fit better than crop tops? Just pick one and your mind will definitely be bombarded with many ideas on how to make these look chic every second.

Don't worry, if you do not want to crack up your brain over this, we have lessons borrowed and combined from one of the finest and spiffiest fashion stars, also known as, Malaika Arora. It's all about how to style crop tops right even if you have a grocery or an outdoor breakfast run to do.

Who can ever be done with white outfits? Just look at the embroidered white top with eyelet detail, puffy sleeves, and adorable ruffles attached to the neckline that had a keyhole-tie-up feature, showing how easy statement-making can be. Mala wore this crop top with blue flared jeans that sat high-waist. She took her style game seriously, a Gucci clutch that matched with the print of Espadrilles shoes.

The 48-year-old loves these jeans that go on rotation we can't keep track of but who wouldn't love something so good that has a perfect fit? For a day out in the city, she picked out a strappy ribbed crop top and combined it with high-waist denim that bore ripped patches. Blue shoes brought the right sporty vibe.

Warm and utterly winter-friendly, this Balmain shimmery silver top can be your next party pick-me-up fit. This full-sleeved number with a high-neck and shoulder pads brings sophistication and sexy at one shot. The Hello Hello dancer teamed this with black faux leather textured pants that bore a denim waistband and had double zippers at both hems. She rounded out her outfit with pointed-toe pumps that sparkled and a holographic slingback.

For that jet-setter who loves a funky colour and can't get enough of all things cool. Last year, Mala picked out a printed sports bra and paired it with her ripped blue jeans. Her orange blazer was truly a hot sight to behold and made for a top-notch travel look with blue running shoes.

Ruffles have put every fashionista on a frenzy and this Zimmermann top can be your next steal. We're making your days ahead easy and modish, a virtual date or a brunch is all you need to plan right now. The Anarkali Disco Chali star wore a plunging neckline chiffon white top that came with ruffles and voluminous sleeves that had cute flounce-like cuffs. She teamed this with high-waist blue ripped jeans and accessorised her night out's fit with a Givenchy gold cable neck chain, red and green embellished handbag, and pointed-toe pumps.

FYI: Metallic skirts were always in. This black full-sleeved top when set with a gold metallic maxi skirt from Itrh, looks so classy. Get your accessory game to look tantalizing with a layered green necklace, earrings, and rings.

