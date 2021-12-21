6 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to get ready and go risqué in red dresses this party season

Red outfits are forever in style and the very best factor is the glamour carried by these at all times. Just slip into one and don't force accessories into your look, you've hacked the code to look fabulous. Well, aren't we all rooting for since forever but a lot more this party season? Red dresses especially are making waves with a truckload of sultriness and girl, you know we see the spirit of the month as "ready-to-slay".

If you're not all about rolling out easy-to-guess looks, you've dropped by at a fun space for we have Malaika Arora's pictures as your guide for December. No matter what you love, do with a side of unexpected touch and you're going to slay and just slay. The star's set of red dresses has been insanely gorgeous and flattering, we're scouting for all these to be in our wardrobe as soon as possible. Scroll, pick lessons, store new dresses and swap out the fits that look no longer tasteful.

For a date night, it doesn't get better than a red bodycon dress to hug your curves and make a bombshell statement. The 48-year-old diva wore a midi-length sleeveless dress and styled up her OOTN with neutral-tone pumps and a black wristwatch. Need something for your pout? Nothing as promising as a lip gloss to spark up one's mood.

Fringes that look fire, sign this dress up real quick! Maneka Harisinghani picked out a Maison d'AngelAnn tiered maxi dress that looked sexy with the deep neckline and straps that looked striking with studs placed on both sides. Seal it up with rings and strappy stilettos or a pair of footwear that speaks comfort in the simplest way to you.

Have you always been the one to hit the high note of the fashion bar with OTT outfits? This can be another sexy pick snagged up from Julien Macdonald. Tanya Ghavri styled Mala in this satin one-shoulder gown that featured cut-out details and a thigh-high slit. It also had a hot train that swept the floor but stayed warm in our hearts the day she donned this attire. Celebs are loving silver a lot this year, in case you missed to notice, pick silver ankle-strap heels and you'll make it to the bandwagon as well. Look at how beautiful the Pataakha dancer looks!

If somebody throws that red is a failing hue at you, here goes a look that will put the former statement to shame. The Ekwari Tak Le star showed us how to shimmer all-out in Naeem Khan's one-shoulder outfit. You can't work this outfit for a simple party, so play it smart. This sheer dress boasts features worth appreciating like the floral embroidery and glitter that lit up the side slit number. She showed us how to pull off some drama with a red cape tied to her neck that looked quite breath-taking. With silver accessories like bracelets, rings, and ankle-strap stilettos, she was phenomenally dressed.

We were honest when we mentioned that this edit is the gold mine with chic dresses. If you're a sneaker girl, then take this as your best bet. Opt for a full-sleeved mini dress with a tulip skirt-style hem, wrap-style feature, full sleeves, and a high neck. Finish off your look with Gucci white sneakers and black sunnies.

A party dress has never looked so marvellous. This tulle outfit from Giambattista Valli x H&M especially knows how to pay attention to details. From the batwing flared sleeves to the plunging neckline feature and asymmetrical hem, this can absolutely give off the party vibe too strong. Add necklaces made with pearls and pointed-toe pumps to keep the oomph on.

Which red dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

