6 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to play it smashing in black dresses

Nothing can overpower a classic hue like black. Count the myriad times it can get you to unapologetically engross you in its beauty even when you have so many bold hues to pick. Ready yourself to go party like the ritziest girl with the edit of what you may rightly call that's perfect enough to make spotlight-stealing moves.

Check this out to take tips from the pro, we call Malaika Arora who'll prove black dresses are your BFF now and every day. A little or too much sheer goes a fashionable way. Here’s how to trust Mala to get it right. In September, B-town’s stylish woman was seen in a sheer gown as she arrived at Manish Malhotra’s residence. The star-studded party sure was everything glamorous as the mother-of-one led the fashion pack dressed in a black ensemble that bore a front slit and cut-out detail which was elevated with see-through fabric. A mini black clutch and strappy stilettos sealed off her night’s look.

Setting our eyes on a breezy polka dot dress as this one never felt so good. Malaika picked out a plunging neckline dress that came with a thigh-high slit at the front. She rolled the sleeves up of the full-length maxi number which she styled with a handbag and stilettos which had a printed ankle-strap. Party or a date night, this is what you need to look like a bombshell.

Everything looks simply pretty when velvet is involved. Just look at how the diva styled the bodycon dress with sparkly accessories. She returned from a jewellery shoot looking like an absolute babe in this knee-length dress which featured mutton sleeves and sensuous-open back detail. She got her to look sporty with blue shoes. It’s a Mala thing to make every ensemble look stellar.

Transitioning from hot to cute isn’t a difficult task for the Pataakha dancer. She picked out a strappy checkered print-tiered dress. The LBD proved to do no wrong as she teamed it with Reebok slides and a Gucci sling bag that costs approximately Rs 1,75,000.

If gowns aren’t your thing, turn to this numero uno queen who knows what can turn up the volume wherever you go. Toni Maticevksi’s midi dress was class apart. The Rs 72,000 worth of dress was put together with equally appealing parts like the form-fitted skirt and a checkered bodice. The ruffled neckline and the bell sleeve attached to one side were our favourite. She finished off her look with pointed-toe heels.

Sheer stunner and this ain’t nobody but the Chaiyya Chaiyya star. For an event, she chose to deck up in a sheer black knee-length dress. Malaika wore the embroidered outfit over a shimmery black corset and she rounded off the full-sleeved number with a belt that cinched her waist and pointed-toe pumps.

