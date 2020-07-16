  1. Home
6 Times Meghan Markle gave lessons on how to wear stripes in style

Nothing spells chic the way stripes do and former Suits actress Meghan Markle knows this too well!
6 Times Meghan Markle gave lessons on how to wear stripes in style6 Times Meghan Markle gave lessons on how to wear stripes in style
Fashion comes easily to Meghan Markle. Whether Royal or not, she has always managed to make an impression with her outfits and put forth some chic looks that will go down in history, her wedding dress included! 
Despite no more being the Duchess of Sussex, she still keeps in mind some fashion and style tips she picked up while being a royal. And even after becoming a royal, Meghan Markle didn't let go of some styles she loved dearly. Nothing could stop her from sporting them again. 

Stripes had a place in Meghan Markle's closet long before she met Prince Harry. Not the most impressive look of hers, but she sported a horizontally striped blouse paired with printed pants for a Prada event, back in the day. 

Her next look made for a far better one! She wore yet another horizontal striped crop top and paired it with a velvet high waisted skirt, making for a sleek, chic look at an event. 

Once she became part of the royal family, she opted for more demure and aesthetic pieces. This pinstripe double-breasted cut sleeve dress by Altuzarra, perfect for a summer day. She topped it off with a black blazer and a pair of sleek black pumps. 

While attending the Wimbledon with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan made for yet another chic look in a simple, nautical striped shirt that she paired with crisp white flared trousers. This look became an overnight rage and we can't say we are surprised!

When going for the Royal Tour in Australia, Meghan picked out yet another striped sundress by Reformation. This dress featured a thigh-high slit and a cloth belt of the same material as the dress. Topped off with dark sunglasses and simple neckpiece, she looked elegant as ever!

After having her baby, Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry toured Africa where she yet again showed off her love for vertical stripes in a Martin Grant Maxi dress. The patch of vertical stripes in between flattered her figure as she glowed and radiated happiness. 

Which of Meghan Markle's striped outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :getty images

