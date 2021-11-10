6 Times Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani proved their couple style is effortless and easy just like them

Undoubtedly one of the most adorable television couples we have seen is Miley Jab Hum Tum duo, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani. Mohanaya, as they are popularly known, are the perfect example of opposites attract. She is bubbly and full of zeal while he is shy and quiet.

Popularly remembered as Samrat and Gunjan from MJHT, they played each other's love interests and their on-screen romance turned into an off-screen one! While they connected, fell in love and tied the knot, we realised that it wasn't just their thoughts that matched but their sense of style too!

For date nights together, Mohit and Sanaya always try to impress each other, despite being together for years. Clad in a striped shirt and maroon pants, Mohit looked handsome while Sanaya looked chic in a black crop top, striped pants and a velvet blazer.

Not just their western looks, the couple who is poles apart personality-wise also likes to coordinate with desi looks as well. Sanaya opted for a botanical printed blue kurta paired with cream coloured dhoti pants and a matching dupatta while her beau rocked an ink blue kurta with navy blue dhoti pants to match his wife.

When they need to head out for events and support each other, they bring the roof down with their choice of outfits. While the Naagin actor kept it simple in a casual floral shirt and black pants, his better half was all glammed up in a hot pink blazer mini dress with balloon sleeves and black boots!

While on vacation, Mohit likes to stick to sombre hues that match his quiet and shy personality. Sanaya on the other hand adds colour to his life and how! Dressed poles apart like their personalities, Mohit rocked an olive green bomber jacket and black jeans while Sanaya shone brightly in a yellow tank top styled with a colourful floral pleated skirt!

Like every other couple, the duo also loves to head out for movie dates. For this, the duo kept it casual and effortlessly stylish. Mohit kept it simple in a black tee and jeans while Sanaya painted a pretty picture in a striped crop top and high-waisted blue skirt paired with matching tennis shoes.

Looking their stylish best while out on vacation, the couple bundled up together to keep warm. Mohit was dressed up in a zip-up jacket, black pants and a grey coat while Sanaya looked chic in an all-black outfit, kitten heeled boots and a statement trench coat to keep warm.

