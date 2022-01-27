6 Times Mouni Roy proved ethnic ensembles look the prettiest when coloured in white

True to its edgy form, white ensembles never hold back from making a bang-on statement. We especially heart these when it appears in their desi form. Let's take you through a diva's archive who just tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. Mouni Roy has always had style tricks up her sleeves that definitely knows how to make for a talking point. And, today as we send cheers to her happily married life, here's a throwback to the days when she left the world in Wowza buzzes.

Floral puts us in an obsessive zone that's definitely hard to exist in. And, here's the white Picchika organza saree with a floral print that's absolutely beautiful. Ideal for an intimate wedding, this can be worn with a sleeveless blouse. Keep it less fussy and more glam with studded earrings.

Give the world a glimpse of elegance with an Anarkali. The Gold actress wore the Sukriti and Aakriti floral printed Anarkali that looked bright with gold shimmery neckline, zari work on sleeves, and the waist. This flowy number was paired with a dupatta that had gorgeous gold sequins. It's best to accessory this ethnic look with chaandbalis just like Mouni did.

No, fail to look, alert! You can't do this right without a lehenga. Look at how irresistible Idaho's 10k organza lehenga looks. It's the attention to detail that makes this ethnic attire the best, the embroidery and gold zari. The simple skirt was teamed with a V-neck blouse that had sheer sleeves and a dupatta that made this outfit look extra regal. She rounded out her look with gajra decked up with red roses, a gold necklace, earrings, and maang tikka.

Anarkalis are alluring on their own even without having to push boundaries with accessories. The London Confidential diva wore Priya Chhabria's ivory Anarkali kurta set with straight-fit pants embroidered with sparkly embellishments and embroidery. Nothing beats jhumkas and strappy stilettos to add that kickass touch of beauty.

This saree is anything but ordinary and conventional. The handloom saree from Jebsispar entails block prints that will make you leave every other saree you stumble upon online on read. Stripes truly know how to make for a winning aesthetic, right? She wore this attire with a full-sleeved blouse that came with a high-neck.

Slay time, girl! Talk to the sharara set, please. The gold foil printed Anarkali short kurta when clubbed with sharara pants and a black dupatta, the outfit made from crepe made for a spot-on fit. We love how the black and gold look like a classic team as though it was left to leave us enticed. Style it with jhumkas and a circular ring, there'll be no stunner like you in the room.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Mouni Roy paints her big day bright as a beautiful bride in a white and red silk saree