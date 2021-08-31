6 Times Mouni Roy’s vacation friendly outfits made us want to be a beach babe

A beach holiday often plays the most serene antidote to our many moods. And, what better time than now to keep calm and replace cozy clothes with more sensuous-looking outfits. Isn’t that what a getaway with water should look like? So, as you prep yourself to beat the stress at the most surreal location, here's some inspo that will lead the way.

Mouni Roy has been a master of all things fashion. From dazzling lehengas to sarees and pretty mini dresses, the starlet never keeps herself away by switching up her style game if need be. The one that's always perfect and while we wonder how she continues to serve us more by each day. Seen in Aanoukis Swimwear, the Made In India actress wore a grey bikini top that came with a ruched finish and cutesy ruffles. She paired it with a tie-dye sarong that showed off a thigh-high slit. Tip: You can pick out a straw hat to style you up.

A co-ord set that won’t disappoint comes in black. This hue is the official beach uniform and here’s Mouni dressed in Label Virgoism. The ruched skirt and strappy top are sure to raise the temperature in the tropics. To accessorise it up, gold-hued layered jewels came in handy.

A green goddess born to gleam! That’s the vibe we see here as the London Confidential actresses pose right in a monochrome green set that entailed a green crop top with 3/4th sleeves and a high-waisted flare skirt.

Do you dislike bikinis or think it’s too mainstream to hit the beach with? Go for a halter-neck maxi dress like Mouni. This outfit from Label Virgoism came with a padded bodice and a thigh-high slit.

Rock those prints right! And, when it’s all pink, the game is only going to get better. Mouni wore a bikini that bore dual hues. Nothing like a hat to wrap your vacay OOTD.

How to up the ante of a regular black bikini? Get the floral patterned fringe to do all the talking! That’s how to layer up in style and slay it like a stunner.

