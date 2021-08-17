6 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to style picture perfect lehengas

Lehengas are always head above the rest than other outfits when weddings are in the picture. The epitome of ultra-glam, it’s impossible to look under-dressed with this attire. If you’re all ready to add feel-good moments whether as a bridesmaid or a guest, count on these to make a wow entry. Actress has proved to be a pro at styling these elegant fits, take notes.

A little dose of pink and a blend of ivory brings it with a stunning appeal. The Made in China starlet donned a Monika Nidhii Ecru Sitara lehenga set that featured a printed skirt and hand-embroidered strappy blouse adorned with tassels, colourful sequins and gold circular details. She opted for a choker necklace, statement earrings, and a maang tikka to accessorise her look.

Allow your lehenga to speak for itself with the help of colour play. Reeti Arneja’s ivory lehenga entails a motley of hues woven to emanate a quirky vibe while the sleeveless blouse was amped up with tassels at the hemline and a dupatta with a curved hemline complemented it well. A choker necklace with Kundan and maang tikka nailed her outfit.

Throwback to when blue became our favourite. There's been no turning back since then. Courtesy: Gold actress. Dressed in a Sva Midnight blue floral embroidered lehenga, the regal combo consisted of mint-hued dupatta that was outlined with metal-hued embellishments. Nothing quite like jhumkas and a necklace that makes the ensemble look extra fabulous, right?

Wedding or reception, this Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor will make you shine the brightest. The light pink skirt and sweetheart neckline blouse dazzled with foil and Resham work all over it. The ruffle dupatta also did equal justice in making for a pretty case.

When going pink is on your mind, here’s a lehenga that effortlessly fits the bill. The Faabiiana outfit clubs gold, red, and pink that can instantly make you look like a sight to behold. A choker necklace and a maang tikka that’s about the vibrant pink will edge it up for you. Bonus: the scalloped hemline dupatta adds a fancy finish.

There’s something about floral that never fails to earn brownie points. The Mayyur Girotra’s grey number is all about embracing everything gorgeous. Designed with mirror work and intricate flower patterns in multiple hues, you can set the bash aglow with this number. Keep your accessory game low, skip the necklace and say yes to earrings.

Which lehenga is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s OOTD screams 'Sibling Style Game done right'