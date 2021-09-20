6 Times Nora Fatehi channelled her inner diva and looked breathtaking in bodycon gowns

Whether it be a party or a red carpet event, gowns are always prefered by the stars. They add a certain elegance and charisma to your attire. From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Pandey, everyone has looked their best in gowns. However, there is one actress who can never get over her love for them.

Nora Fatehi has time and again worn such pretty bodycon gowns and made them our favourite. The dancer cum actress has showered her love for the Bollywood industry and received much more in return. Amazing dancer with stunning style is the perfect duo.

Nora has worn some pretty bodycon gowns, and let's take a look.

Starting with the best of her looks, Nora donned a sheer gown from Yousef Al Jasmi. The beige coloured shimmer gown featured full sleeves and a small train. The mesh fabric and the closed neck added glitz to the dress. With the glam of the outfit, simple studs went perfectly well. Wavy hair, smoky eyes and the red pout added the oomph to the whole look.

Continuing her shimmer love, Nora wore a blue gown from Naeem Khan. The full-sleeved shimmer gown with puffed shoulders, turtleneck and a slit at the back looked ravishing. Matching silver slingback heels with silver dangle earrings, the look was completed. For a posh vibe, the Bhuj actress opted for Hollywood waves and glam makeup with a classic red pout.

Next, Nora looked 'Pretty in Black' when she slayed the night in a gown by SOL. The velvet black gown features padded pointy shoulders with full sleeves and a thigh-high slit with a silver border all along with it. With the crew neck, the silver studs and black pumps looked flawless. A glam makeup with smokey glitter eyes, contoured face and nude lips went perfectly well with her side-swept waves.

Once again, Nora wore a shimmery gown by Yas Couture. Donned in a magenta sheer gown with sequin work all over, she looked like an angel. With the full sleeves and closed neck with a choker design, there was no need for extra accessorising. The dress had a sheer mesh cape at the back. She paired strappy heels and gold studs with the dress. The Dilbar star kept it glam with smoky eyes, contoured face, bright lips and side-swept waves.

Nora looked like a golden mermaid in her fishtail bodycon gown by Georges Chakra. The dress featured a cowl neck with a sequin border around the halter neckline and a ruched skirt detailing to one side. The dress flowing down and a thigh-high slit accented her toned legs. She opted for golden slingback heels and stud earrings. With the look, the actress wore a golden bronze makeup look with beachy waves.

The Garmi actress once again proved her love for sheer shimmer gowns in Naeem Khan. The dress featured a sheer material with blue-toned sequin work all over with full sleeves and padded shoulders. Her hourglass body looked perfect in the fitted bodycon dress. She paired silver danglers with it. Nora's straight sleek centre-parted hair pulled back looked elegant with her dewy makeup look and glossy lips.

These were a few looks where Nora donned bodycon gowns and looked like a queen.

What do you think about these looks? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Rosehip Oil: 4 DIY remedies that prove it is marvellous for your skin and hair